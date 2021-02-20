MSR&PC
Recently, 140 Minnesota soybean farmers completed a grower input survey, conducted by the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council. Their participation also led to a worthy cause.
The goal of the survey was to gauge growers’ top production concerns and priorities across the state. In turn, MSR&PC farmer leaders, who oversee checkoff investments, will use the data to better address the diverse production challenges and direction of future checkoff funds. Each year, the council invests soybean checkoff resources into research projects.
For every completed survey, MSR&PC also donated $10 in fresh pork to Second Harvest Heartland, a Minnesota food bank. The donation took place Feb. 12 in Brooklyn Center with MSR&PC Director and Rice County farmer Gail Donkers representing the council. The effort resulted in nearly 518 pounds of pork from Hy-Vee being donated to the food bank.
Minnesota State Moorhead
Area residents were among students named to Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020.
The area students include:
Eagle Lake — Athena Dauffenbach.
Mankato — Mary Davidow, Alisha Jensen, Elizabeth Meidl, Madeleine Morris, Nadia Nik, Savannah Richards, Hannah Stelter.
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
