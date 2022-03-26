Miss Mankato
Emily Schumacher, Miss Mankato 2022, visited Cambria’s Le Sueur Processing Facility March 16, where she spoke about the importance of heart health.
During her visit, Schumacher also provided CPR training to the company’s Emergency Response Team. Schumacher is an accredited instructor for CPR, automated external defibrillation and first-aid.
JWP School
Third graders at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School recently raised money for Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
BENCHS was the recipient of profits from a sticker/bracelet store created by the students. The class raised $570 in sales to other JWP students.
Bulldog Invitational
Mankato West High School's speech team placed third at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School Bulldog Invitational March 16.
West students who placed are:
Varsity
Emma Steffen — first place, discussion.
Saarah Hassan — first, drama.
Addi Lawrence — first, informative.
Ryan Berlin — third, original oratory.
Thomas Kane — fourth, extemporaneous speaking.
Klara Lybeck — sixth, poetry.
Novice
Gianna Aloisio — first, informative.
Kayla Kahmann and Indigo Kahmann — third, duo.
Angelina Lacy — fourth, discussion.
Cyclone Invitational
Mankato West High School's speech team placed first at the Cyclone Invitational in St. Clair March 19.
Individuals who placed are:
Varsity
Addi Lawrence — first, informative.
Thomas Kane — first, extemporaneous speaking.
Melisandra McLaughlin — third, prose.
Klara Lybeck — fourth, poetry; fourth, humorous.
Sarrah Hassan — fourth, drama.
Ryan Berlin — fifth, original oratory.
Novice
Lila Madison - Original Oratory - 1st
Angelina Lacy - Discussion - 2nd
St. Mary's University
Jordan Keeley, of St. Peter, has been named 2022 Outstanding Female Senior at St. Mary's University in Winona.
Keeley received the honor during the university's Founders' Day celebration March 15. Outstanding seniors have demonstrated the ideals of scholarship, character, leadership, service to colleagues and the university community, as well as genuine concern for the needs of others.
Keeley is a double major in pre-physical therapy-biology and leadership, a first for a St. Mary's student. She is a member of the women's hockey team, president of the Saint Teresa and Peter Leadership Club, and is the leader of the Green Bandana Project's mental health campaign on campus. She is involved in intramurals and is a member of the Intentional Acts of Kindness Club, Buddies and the Tri-Beta and Delta Epsilon Sigma honor societies and serves on the Student Senate. In recognition of her involvement on campus and her community service, she was named one of five finalists for the national Hockey Humanitarian Award.
After graduation, she plans to earn a master's in organizational leadership from Saint Mary's and return as a member of the women's hockey team before applying to physical therapy school.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, recently was part of the cast and crew in a production of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio.
Senden, a music theater major, played the part of Cinderella's mother.
