Thrivent Financial
St. Peter Thrivent Office, 300 S. Minnesota Ave., sponsored its ninth annual benefit for the St. Peter Area Food Shelf June 29 to July 6. The Fill the Window food drive collected 253 pounds of food and $1,490 in cash, checks and GoFundMe contributions.
Normandale
Area residents were honored as graduates of Normandale Community College in Bloomington during a virtual commencement ceremony May 27. The ceremony honored 2019 summer and fall graduates, along with the candidates for spring 2020 graduation.
The area graduates are:
Mankato — Kwame Senyemo Djadja-Avonyo, associate of science, with honors; Abdisamad Yusuf Ibrahim, AS, high honors.
New Ulm — Elisabeth E Masrud, associate of arts, high honors.
St. Peter — Emily Jane Lecy, AA, honors; Ryan Barclay Koch, AA, high honors.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,441 degrees in May. Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Blue Earth — Miranda Johnson, bachelor of business administration.
Mankato — Madisson Morris, bachelor of arts-communication; Claire Patterson, bachelor of science-elementary education.
New Ulm — Sara Schewe, master of science-communication sciences and disorders.
St. James — Luke Tonsager, BS-biology.
Sleepy Eye — Stephanus Badenhorst, BS-psychology.
Waseca — Samuel Ferch, BS, kinesiology; Peyton Grunzke, bachelor of music education.
Benedictine College
Claire Thoemke, of St. Peter, recently graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Thoemke graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in elementary education.
Minnesota State-Moorhead
Tamara Engel, of Lake Crystal, recently earned a specialist in education degree from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Engel studied education leadership.
SDSU
Madison Dulas, of Waseca, recently was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Dulas’ initiation into the all-discipline collegiate honor society was at South Dakota State University-Brookings.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Boston University
Anna M. Natrakul, of Mankato, recently was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Boston University. Students at Boston University generally must attain 3.5 grade-point averages on a 4.0 scale or be in the top 30 percent of their class to receive the academic honor.
UND
The University of North Dakota-Grand Forks has issued its spring academic honor rolls.
Area residents among the UND students recognized for academic achievement include:
Mankato — John James, Garrett Shumski.
Mapleton — Laura Caldwell.
Waterville — Carter Ryan.
Wells — Tyra Johnson.
