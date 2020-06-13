Adams State
Connor Watts, of Mankato, recently graduated from Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.
Watts received a bachelor of science degree in finance and banking.
UMN-Crookston
Kristina Rose Schroeder, of Mankato, is a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
Schroeder received a bachelor of science degree in equine science. She graduated with distinction.
UW-La Crosse
Area residents were among students named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Students on the Dean’s List from this area include:
Cleveland — Kristi Frederick, exercise and sport science major; Jenna Zimmerman, biology.
Eagle Lake — Cassidy Anderegg, biology; Jay Beckman, accountancy; Savanna Witte, undeclared major.
Elysian — Jared Kronback, recreation management.
Janesville — Abby Nicolai, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Madison Lake — Cori Carlson, political science; Jorgi Peterson, therapeutic recreation; Aneka Tweeten, early childhood through middle childhood education.
Mankato — Autumn Boik, public health and community health education; Gabby Hill-Sanow, sociology; Lauren Kloss, exercise and sport science; Abby Leasman, psychology; Adam Moret, biology; Victoria Rodewald, communication studies; Mason Stenzel, microbiology; Alex Turner, exercise and sport science; Gabrielle Vetter, psychology; Anne Wood, microbiology; Shaya Zabel, exercise and sport science.
North Mankato — Madison Bissonette, public health and community health education; Lexie Blaschko, public health and community health education; Mallory Blaschko, early childhood through middle childhood education; Shannon Doyle, public health and community health education major; Alexandra Huiras, archaeological studies; Cole Hunstad, finance; Rebecca Kohlmeyer, communication studies; Meghan Resner, management; Katy Robbins, public health and community health education; Cullen Schull, biochemistry; Emily Veroeven, psychology.
St. Peter — Alex Gault, public health and community health education; Kiki Krueger, exercise and sport science; Kendall Wenner, psychology; Lily Werner, communication studies.
Sleepy Eye — Danielle Weiss, marketing.
Waseca — Emily Hildebrandt, management; Cami Johnson, sociology; Emily Rux, English; Dayna Swancutt, psychology.
Minnesota Connections Academy
Jase Wytaske, of Mankato, was among the 50 Minnesota Connections Academy graduating seniors awarded honor cords in recognition of their academic achievement and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Wytaske was among the 43 MNCA graduating seniors who were awarded Gold Honor Cords for excellence in academic achievement by maintaining a grade-point average of 3.6 and above. He was also among the 11 seniors awarded Silver Honor Cords presented by each of MNCA’s academic departments. His Silver Honor Cord was presented by the social studies department in recognition of his exemplary effort.
Minnesota Connections Academy, based in St. Paul, is an online school.
West Bend Mutual
West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. has partnered with its independent insurance agencies to support local organizations that are helping those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 78 independent agents in 14 states committed to donating $500 each; West Bend then pledged an additional $2,000 to each organization.
West Bend’s donations come from grants made through its Independent Agents’ Fund and are part of the company’s Spirit of the Silver Lining Awards. These awards and grants are presented annually to nonprofits supported by the company’s independent insurance agents.
Le Sueur Food Shelf Inc. will receive a donation from Ross Nesbit Agencies, Mankato.
