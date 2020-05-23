Mankato Clinic
Get Mankato PPE recently delivered 2,000 hand-sewn masks to Mankato Clinic.
The masks are personal protection equipment that be given to patients who come to the clinic.
Get Mankato PPE is a non-profit organization that has mobilized volunteers and raised funds to make and supply masks and PPE to clinics, hospitals and assisted living facilities throughout the region.
Minnesota State
The Minnesota State System Board of Trustees recently recognized six Minnesota State University faculty members as outstanding educators.
The awards were announced during the April meeting of the board of trustees.
The MSU faculty members honored are: Rajeev Bukralia, computer information science; Kyena Cornelius, special education; Melissa Krull, educational leadership; Megan Mahowald, speech, hearing and rehabilitation services; Robert Sleezer, integrated engineering; and Christophe Veltsos, computer information science.
The Minnesota State system recognized 50 faculty members as “outstanding educators” from its 30 colleges and seven universities during the award presentation.
