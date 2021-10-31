Sunflower Communities
Sunflower Communities in Elmore was named an Outstanding Disability Employer by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation Oct. 22.
The assisted living and memory care provider was nominated by STEP Inc. in Fairmont. Sunflower Communities utilizes employees supported by STEP Inc., who work in maintenance, dietary and housekeeping.
Sheltering Arms Foundation
Lisa Westberg, of North Mankato, recently was elected to the board of trustees for Sheltering Arms Foundation.
Westberg is one of five new trustees — all Minnesota women who are leaders and active volunteers in their communities.
Sheltering Arms Foundation, based in Minneapolis, funds nonprofits and supports policies that benefit Minnesota children and their families who have the least access to resources.
American Heritage Girls
Rachel Evans, of St. Peter, recently earned the American Heritage Girls Stars and Stripes Award.
American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered leadership development program for girls and the Stars and Stripes Award is earned through completing badges, serving in leadership roles, and implementing a 100-hour service project.
For her service project Evans assembled 50 science-technology-engineering-art-math activity kits for use at Mankato Youth Place. She also volunteered at the youth program over the summer.
Evans is a high school senior and Post Secondary Enrollment Option student at Bethany Lutheran College.
Ridgewater College
Ridgewater College recently announced the names of its fall and spring semester graduates. Virtual ceremonies for Ridgewater's Willmar and Hutchinson campuses took place in May.
Area graduates include:
Arlington — Naomi Ling.
Comfrey — Kaylee Romsdahl.
Gaylord — Brenden Lapp, Kevin Melgar.
Henderson — Maria Sons.
Lafayette — Katie Harris-Peterson, Madelyne Keim.
Le Sueur — Aaron Mende.
Mankato — Acacia Masters.
Mapleton — Jodi More.
New Ulm — Jay Webster.
Springfield — Cassandra Hammerschmidt, Kortney Jensen, William Mattson, Kyle Schwarzrock.
St. James — Alyssa Anderson, Lucas Doll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.