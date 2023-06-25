Gustavus Adolphus College
The fall semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester that ended in December.
The following local students received the academic honor:
Blue Earth — Madeline McCleary.
Cleveland — Benjamin Holden, McKenna Robb.
Eagle Lake — Katie Samek.
Easton — Macie Stevermer.
Janesville — Lauren Dimler.
Lake Crystal — Claire Anderson, Carly Nelson.
Le Center — Kendra Blaschko, Katelyn McCabe, Anya Menk, Arya Menk.
Le Sueur — Kaitlynn Dirks, Lauren Gregersen.
Madelia — Logan Sullivan, Maria Trochez.
Madison Lake — Elsie Emich.
Mankato — Audrey Atkins, Andrew Davis, Alex Emery, Megan Geraets, Andrew Hoppe, Teegan Jass, Olin Mattson.
New Richland — Alexandra Combs.
New Ulm — Hannah Kennedy, Samuel Knowles, Paige Madson, Jordan Petersen.
Nicollet — Isabella Aase.
North Mankato — Owen Casteel, Elizabeth Fischer, Claire Hemstock, Madelyn Mueller, Griffin Post, Anna Rudolf , MacKenna Zelenka.
St. James — Mya Hanson, Renata Hernandez.
St. Peter — Caitlin Juell, Morgan, Chandra O’Brien, Elizabeth Orth, Adrian Rojas-Malledo, Ashley Sosa, Anders Taylor, Bailey Tolzmann, Amelia Wernsing.
Sleepy Eye — Alexa Steffl.
Springfield — Sydney Hauger, Nicholas Peterson.
Waseca — Zander Fitzsimmons, Jake Guse, Taylor Pfeifer, Gabriela Rodriguez.
Waterville — Alyssa Schwartz.
Ag in classroom
Cleveland Public School’s Ag in STEM project and Farmamerica Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center’s ag career exploration project are among 17 recent recipients of funding from the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.
The foundation’s 2023 Agricultural Literacy Grants provide up to $500 for projects that support agriculture and food systems education efforts across the state.
MAITC works in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, graduated summa cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Senden was awarded a bachelor of music in music theater during commencement ceremonies in May.
Olivet Nazarene University
Kathryn Swanson, of North Mankato, was named to the fall dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Morningside University
The dean’s list has been announced for the fall semester at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.
The academic honor recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a C-minus.
Area residents named to the list include Caden Ochsendorf, of Amboy, and Allison Madden, of Kasota.
University of Wisconsin-Superior
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has announced its dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall semester.
To be named to the list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0.
Area residents on the list include:
Janesville — Brooke Sonnek.
Le Sueur — Zoe Thomson.
Mankato — Ethan Ulman.
Sleepy Eye — Jasmyne Windschitl.
Marquette University
The dean’s list for the fall semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee has been announced.
To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2022 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The grade-point threshold varies by college.
Area residents named to the list include:
Janesville — Katlyn Jaeger.
North Mankato — Isaac Peterson.
St. Peter — Anna LoFaro, Claire Nuessmeier.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Kallista Bohl, of Mankato, recently was recognized for academic achievement.
Bohl was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
