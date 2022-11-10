Mankato Clinic Foundation
Mankato Clinic Foundation recently awarded funds to two local organizations.
• VINE Faith in Action is the recipient of a $7,500 grant. The funds are to be used to expand health and wellness programming at the VINE Adult Community Center in 2023.
The grant will also help cover some caregiver counseling.
• Good Counsel Learning Center received a $5,000 grant to be used for its scholarship program. More than 70 percent of students request scholarship funds that give them access to tutoring services.
At the present time, the Learning Center continues tutoring services at 170 Good Counsel Drive and will continue in the greater Mankato area after the sale of the Hill property.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants every quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves.
St. Mary's University
Caitlin Preusser, of Henderson, is the recipient of an American Institute of Chemists Student Award in Biochemistry.
Preusser received the award in May during the 2022 departmental awards and honor society recognition for undergraduate students at St. Mary's University in Winona.
Iowa Lakes Community College
The spring honors lists have released by Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville. The lists recognize students who achieved high academic standards during the semester.
The following area residents earned 4.0 grade-point averages and are included on the president's honor list:
Butterfield — Elisabeth Pankratz.
Vernon Center — Macy Schwarz.
The following area residents earned 3.25 or higher GPAs and are included on the dean's honor list:
Le Sueur — Dominic Drent.
Springfield — Kendall Kelly.
Waseca — Melady Renteria.
Waterville — Brielle Bartelt.
Northern State University
Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota has released the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Mankato students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester to be eligible for the honor are Wyatt Block, Chase Groh and Emily Schumacher.
Southeast Technical College
The president's and academic honor lists for spring 2022 have been announced for Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls.
The following area residents have been named to the president's list in recognition of their semester grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher while enrolled fulltime:
Madison Carper, of Mankato; Teagan Kamm, of New Ulm; Dylan Batzlaff, of Springfield; and Meghan Winter, of Winnebago.
Trisha Ludewig, of Sleepy Eye, was named to the academic honors list for achieving a a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 6-11 credits.
U of M-Rochester
Kendra Hartmann, of Eagle Lake, was among students named to the University of Minnesota-Rochester chancellor's list for spring semester.
The list recognizes students who earned a 3.666 grade-point average or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits graded A-F.
