Iowa State
Area residents are spring graduates of Iowa State University-Ames.
Commencement ceremonies were held May 12-14.
The local graduates are:
Blue Earth — Jacob Vaske, bachelor of science, construction engineering.
Easton — Beth Stevermer, BS in food science, magna cum laude; Trent Stevermer, BS, agricultural studies.
Elmore — Samantha Naumann, bachelor of arts, psychology and criminal justice, magna cum laude.
Madison Lake — Mara Rosenwinkel, master of education.
Mankato — Katrina Mikhailova, BA, interdisciplinary studies, cum laude; Nicole Moldstad, doctor of veterinary medicine, cum laude.
New Ulm — Lauren Humbard, BS, psychology.
St. Peter — Madalyn Rimstad, BS, animal ecology.
Wells — Kendra Schultz, BS, animal science, magna cum laude.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Area residents were among fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
The college offers programs online and on its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Rachel Schaub, of Elysian, earned a degree in surgical technology.
Sage Loredo-Hollon, of St. Peter, earned a degree in liberal arts and sciences.
Ripon College
Serenity Zwaschka, of Mankato, graduated May 16 from Ripon College in Wisconsin.
Zwaschka majored in economics.
Earlier this year, Zwaschka was a presenter for Catalyst Day at Ripon College. Catalyst Day, held each fall and spring, is designed to showcase Ripon College’s curriculum and celebrate the achievements of the students completing the capstone seminar in applied innovation. Catalyst 300 students are tasked with developing solutions to prominent real-world issues outlined by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Buena Vista University
Brenna Horkey, of Sherburn, is a spring graduate of Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Horkey graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in social work.
College of Charleston
Cahlin Clow, of Mankato, is a recent graduate of the College of Charleston-South Carolina.
Clow earned a bachelor of science in accounting.
Elmhurst University
Megan Rabenberg, of Montgomery, graduated May 21 from Elmhurst University in Illinois.
Rabenberg earned a master of science in communication sciences and disorders.
Creighton University
Area residents are spring graduates of Creighton University. Creighton’s undergraduate commencement ceremony was May 14 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
The local graduates are:
New Ulm — Truman Pippert, bachelor of science in business administration, magna cum laude.
Mankato — Elizabeth Peller, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude.
Earlier this year, Peller earned an invitation to share her research findings at a new symposium event March 12 in New York. Peller’s research project: “Razor Women: A Case Study in Using Research and Creativity to Better Understand Historical Figures.”
University of Nebraska -Lincoln
Charlotte Ann Pfingsten, of Mankato, was among the graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13-14.
Pfingsten earned a master of arts degree.
Concordia University -Nebraska
Cora Olson of Trimont, graduated May 7 from Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
Olson earned a bachelor of science degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.