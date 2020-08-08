YWCA Mankato
Union Pacific Foundation recently donated $10,000 to YWCA Mankato.
The donation, funded through the foundation’s COVID-19 relief grant program, will be used to help restart the YWCA’s Girls Inc. program and to support the nonprofit’s work toward eliminating racism and empowering women.
Mankato Area Foundation
The Women’s Giving Circle of the Mankato Area Foundation recently announced its second quarter recipients for 2020.
A total of $7,500 was granted to the following three programs with each program receiving $2,500.
• Feeding Our Communities Partners – Backpack Food Program
• Community Response Fund
• Partners for Affordable Housing
Since the establishment of the Women’s Giving Circle in 2019, the program has distributed $57,750 to nonprofit organizations in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Quarterly, members of the WGC gather to determine projects and programs to support through a nomination and voting process. Although the group has not been able to meet in person since the beginning of the pandemic, it has continued to convene virtually.
Iowa State
Sara Ronnkvist, of St. Peter, was initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society in May.
She was one of 84 students at Iowa State University with majors in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences who were initiated into the honor society that recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.
The initiates were recognized with a virtual initiation.
The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Iowa State University was granted its Phi Beta Kappa chapter charter in 1973.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Lauren Hartman, of North Mankato, was among University of Wisconsin-Madison students recently inducted the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
The honor society recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.
Hartman and the other 2020 inductees will be celebrated at the 2021 Phi Beta Kappa ceremony in 2021.
St. Catherine University
Montgomery residents Anna Franek and Debra Skluzacek, both students at St. Catherine University, recently were initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
The honor society recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.
