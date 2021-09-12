American Choral Directors
Vonnie Elker, of North Mankato, recently received the Advocate for Choral Excellence Award from the American Choral Directors Association-Minnesota during an award banquet in Collegeville.
The ACE Award program was established in 2008 and has recognized 86 noteworthy individuals or advocates within a geographic region for their outstanding contributions to the choral arts within their communities.
Elker was one of eight such advocates from all corners of the state who were honored at the 2021 event. She was nominated by ACDA-MN member Aaron Humble, choral director at Minnesota State University.
ACDA of Minnesota is a professional organization serving over 750 choral directors who lead choirs in academic institutions, communities, and houses of worship throughout the state.
Madelia Health Foundation
Madelia Health Foundation has awarded two internal grant requests as part of its “Ask for Anything” grant round.
The Radiology Department received a blanket warmer and the Physical and Occupational Therapy Department received strength equipment.
The grants allow Madelia Health departments to submit applications for a piece of equipment or training that directly improves patient experience and demonstrates how the request can make the department better caregivers.
Montana State
Dana Bohks, of Mankato, was named to dean’s list for spring semester at Montana State University-Bozeman.
To be eligible for the list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Mercy CollegeMorghan Dauk, of Madison Lake, was named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences at Des Moines, Iowa.
To qualify for this academic recognition, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester.
Wichita State
Blake R. Fosburgh, of New Ulm, was among students named to Wichita State University’s dean’s honor roll for spring 2021.
To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
