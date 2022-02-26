Area Agency on Aging
Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. has announced new members on its board of directors. The appointments of Sheila Westfield and Stacy Hammer were effective Jan. 1.
Westfield, of Trosky, is director of nursing and clinical services at Sanford-Luverne Medical Center.
Hammer, of Redwood Falls, is employed with the Lower Sioux Indian Community and serves as its director of community health.
The MNRAAA Board of Directors features professionals from a 27-county area in southwest Minnesota.
Scarlet Invitational
The Scarlet Invitational meet was Feb. 19 at Mankato West High School. Fifteen teams competed.
The Mankato East speech team team took third place in the team sweepstakes.
East's individual winners are:
Olivia Moeller — first place, storytelling; Gavin Davis — first place, extemporaneous speaking; Naomi DeRosier — first place, drama; Grace Guetschow — second place, prose; Jayne Satre — third place, drama; Jackie Quach — fourth place, extemporaneous reading (Prose); Victor Mackey — fourth place, extemporaneous speaking; Brianna Farina — first place (novice), humorous; Seth Possin — second place (novice), extemporaneous reading (poetry).
The Mankato West Speech team placed fourth.
West's individual winners are:
Emma Steffen — first place, discussion; Addi Lawrence — first, informative; Saarah Hassan — second, drama; Lalayna Jones — third, original oratory; Gianna Aloisio — novice, fourth, informative; Klara Lybeck — fourth, humorous; sixth place, poetry; Ryan Berlin — fifth, original oratory; Melisandra McLaughlin — sixth, prose; Lila Madison — sixth, original oratory; Angelina Lacy — seventh, discussion.
Loyola High School's team placed 10th.
The following Loyola students placed:
Grace Monson — novice, second, storytelling; Makenna Brudeile, novice, second, original oratory; Andrew Tieva, novice, second, prose; Molly Koester — third, extemporaneous reading; Gabe McCarty — novice, third, informative speaking; Kathryn Huisken — fourth, discussion; Kendra Schroeder — fourth, storytelling; Teya Waagner — sixth, extemporaneous reading; Abby Moses — sixth, informative speaking.
Gustavus Adolphus College
The fall semester dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned grade-point averages between 3.7 and 4.0.
The following local students were named to the list:
Cleveland — Carter Kopet, McKenna Robb.
Eagle Lake — Anthony Hernandez, Katie Samek.
Easton — Macie Stevermer.
Janesville — Solveig Stafford.
Lake Crystal — Lauren Paulsen.
Le Center — Dalton Hoffman, Katelyn McCabe, Anya Menk, Arya Menk, Keeley Oak.
Le Sueur — Mitchell Borchardt, Lauren Gregersen, Xeanna Willaert.
Madelia — Maria Trochez.
Madison Lake — Elsie Emich.
Mankato — Audrey Atkins, Andrew Davis, Megan Geraets, Andrew Hoppe, Teegan Jass, Maria Kruger, Lukas Lennartson, Olin Mattson, Megan Mettler, Keely Schuck, Peter Snyder, Austin Witt.
New Richland — Alexandra Combs; Betsy Schoenrock.
New Ulm — Brianna Kauffmann, Paige Madson, Jordan Petersen.
Nicollet — Isabella Aase, Jessi Johnson
North Mankato — Sydney Douglas, Elizabeth Fischer, Claire Hemstock, Madelyn Mueller, Anna Thome
St. James — Mya Hanson, Renata Hernandez, Gustavo Martinez, Mackinzee Miest.
St. Peter — Lillian Anderson, Christian Ash, Liam Dahlseid, Drew Elofson, Ahmed Habib, Theodore Johnson, Caitlin Juell, Morgan Kelly, Ashley Sosa, Anders Taylor, Bailey Tolzmann, Amelia Wernsing, Sienna Wiebusch, Victoria Zachman.
Sleepy Eye — Nathan Schroepfer, Alexa Steffl.
Vernon Center — Samuel Bennett.
Waseca — Breanna Felske, Gabriela Rodriguez, Ryan Sandbeck.
Waterville — Alyssa Schwartz.
Wells — Ethan Sindelir.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, recently was named to the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society, a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. Senden is majoring in music theater.
Members are selected for consistently maintaining superior academic work. Students inducted into the society each year represent the top 100 students, by grade-point average, who have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours with at least 32 semester hours.
Iowa State
Andrew More, of St. Clair, graduated summa cum laude from Iowa State University-Ames in December.
More earned a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18.
Buena Vista University
Cayden Fischer, of Truman, is a second-year winner of Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The award was given to nine BVU business students and nine science students for the 2021 calendar year. Fischer is a business (management track) major in BVU's Harold Walter Siebens School of Business.
The annual awards range up to $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.