Prairie Lakes Arts Council
Artist grants totaling $31,000 were awarded to 11 artists from the area.
The purpose of the Artist Grant Program is to provide financial support to artists committed to advancing their work and careers. This program is made possible by funds provided by the McKnight Foundation of Minneapolis under a program designed and administered by the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, Waseca.
- Professional Mid-Career Artist Grants were awarded to 10 artists at $3,000 each.
Musician Sarah Houle, Mankato, will use her grant to create a new composition of 10 related chamber pieces. She plans to present a free concert in 2020.
Cameron Johnson, of Mankato, will use his grant for time-lapse animations of his painting process to post on multiple online platforms. He plans to have exhibits of the new work in Mankato in 2020.
Wilbur Neushwander-Frink, of Mankato, will use her grant to attend a workshop at Pig Iron Theater in Philadelphia in June to gain knowledge about creating and incorporating masks into her work. Grant will be used for workshop fees, travel, and lodging. She plans to host a workshop for local actors in October.
Andrea Gehrke, of New Ulm, will use her grant to create her third album of songs and to work on the artwork for the album. She plans to present a concert in the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021.
Pegeen Rozeske, of New Ulm, will use the grant to purchase equipment and gain visibility for her art. She is a cordwainer (shoemaker) and historical re-enactor.
Shelley Caldwell, of Delavan, will use the grant to complete a new series of mixed media botanical portraits on paper, featuring vegetation that grows in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. She plans to have an exhibit in July.
Andrew Hellmund, of St. Peter, will use his grant to create large scale, metal sculptures using discarded materials from local industries. He plans to install and exhibit the sculptures in St. Peter.
Bryan Holland, of St. Peter, will use the grant to create 2D and 3D mixed media assemblages. He plans to have an exhibit of the new work at St. Peter.
April Malphurs, of St. Peter, will use the grant to create free standing sculptures combining blown glass pieces, imagery and collage. She plans to have an exhibit at Mankato in September.
Ronda Redmond, of St. Peter, will use the grant to complete and publish a poetry chapbook. She plans to have a book launch in St. Peter towards the end of 2020.
- A $1,000 Artist Career Development Grant was awarded to one local artist.
David Stordalen, of St. James, will use his grant to attend a conference at Montreal in February 5-7, 2020, to gain knowledge about conducting technique, score study, music history and music repertoire. He plans to present a local concert of the music he studied with a local ensemble.
