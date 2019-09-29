Iowa State
About 9,000 students at Iowa State University-Ames were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the list must have earned grade-point averages of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students from the area named to the list are:
Amboy — Rachel Marie Larson.
Blue Earth — Benjamin W. Backstrom, Adam R. Buseman.
Bricelyn — Adam N. Legred.
Courtland — Jonah Scott Cooper.
Eagle Lake — Tanner J. Johnson.
Easton — Beth Leigh Stevermer.
Elmore — Samantha Jo Naumann, Alexander J. Stewart.
Lake Crystal — Mark R. Jacobs.
Mankato — Benjamin Ryan Distad, Katrina E. Mikhailova, Nicole Alyce Moldstad, Quinn Alexander Seys.
Mapleton — Andrew Alan Albrecht.
New Ulm — Dakota John Berbrich, Anthony D. Rosenhamer.
North Mankato — Adam Paul Cahalan, Miranda Helen Caster, Sean Steven Gullickson, Jenna K. Helget, Madyson Elizabeth Jones, Parker Douglas Pendergast, Peter Dewitte Pendergast.
St. James — Quinlan M. Eatwell.
Sleepy Eye — Isabella Lynn Portner.
Waseca — Carl Tischer, Matthew John Wendland.
Waterville — Megan Michelle Moore.
Wells — Dustin James Schultz, Kendra Jo Schultz.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire named 2,438 students to the spring dean’s list.
Students from the area who were named to the list are:
Blue Earth — Karli Olsen, Christopher Sanders.
Elysian — Madeline Michael.
Janesville — Nathan Schmitz.
Mankato — Claire Patterson.
North Mankato — Jennifer Schwartz.
Sleepy Eye — Stephanus Badenhorst.
Waseca — Olivea Boyer, Jenna Butterfield, Peyton Grunzke, Savanna Grunzke, Jocelyn Larrabee.
U of M-Morris
The following area residents graduated in June from the University of Minnesota Morris:
Lake Crystal — Charles Menne, bachelor of arts in computer science.
Mankato — Hannah Boettcher, bachelor of arts in English: creative writing, with honors; Abbey Dickhudt, bachelor of arts in human services: human development, environmental studies.
New Ulm — Abbey Guggisberg, bachelor of arts in music; Mya Kotten, bachelor of arts in statistics, with distinction.
Riverland
Riverland Community College in Austin recently announced the students whose academic achievement placed them on the spring president’s and dean’s lists
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
New Richland — Sheila Wenzel.
St. Peter — Leah Harms.
Walters — Andrew Wigern
Waseca — Kristopher Crosby, Keith Kubat.
Waterville — Chandler Tangen.
Wells — Sara Albers, Mark Kibler.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a GPA of 3.25 to 3.99.
Area students named to the list include:
Amboy — Nicolas Van Erdewyk.
Blue Earth — Jared Hassing.
Janesville — Lacey Cords, Cameron Sack.
Mankato — Jonathan Jacobsen.
New Richland — Grace Cummins, Abigail De La Fosse, Spencer Enger, Justin Laue, Chancellor Olson, Tyler Raimann, Kennady Rice, Joyce Wobbrock.
Sleepy Eye — Wyatt Miller.
St. James — Justine Beckius.
Waseca — Noah Alinder, Jessica Axvig Briggs, Bridget Brase, Mattea Dann, Bria Davdinot, Fasha Deans, Hadassah Huber, Gwendolyn Jones, Kevin Kalis, Jaimie Pankow, Monica Williams, Tiffany Wolfe, Ashton Worke, Eliden Zarate.
Waterville — Heidi Ellis.
Wells — Calob Prange, Adam Skov.
Saint Mary’s
The following undergraduate students from the area were named to the second semester dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota’s Winona campus.
The list includes 343 undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Blue Earth — Alyssa Sloneker.
Delavan — Samantha Chaffee.
Easton — Isaiah Lippert.
Le Center — Erin Budin.
Montgomery — Emily Krautkremer.
St. Peter — Jordan Keeley.
Sleepy Eye — Megan Demaris.
St. James — Julia Boeve.
Waseca — Tyler Hyatt.
The following students received bachelor of arts degrees in May from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona:
Le Center — Alexandria Stepka.
Sleepy Eye — McKayla Ahlrich.
St. James — Julia Boeve.
