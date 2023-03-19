Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently announced Arts and Cultural Heritage grants of $156,400 were awarded to 25 arts organizations, community groups and schools in the region.
The purpose of the Arts and Cultural Heritage program is to provide funding for arts organizations directly engaged in the creation of art, the production of artistic performances, or the sponsorship of arts activities in their local communities.
Ten Blue Earth County organizations received arts grants totaling $65,400.
• Carnegie Art Center, Mankato — $7,000. Funds will be used for the juror fee and other expenses for the center’s juried exhibit, publicity, salaries and a new point of sale system.
• City Center Partnership, Mankato — $7,000. Funds will be used to pay stipends to seven artists in the 2023-2024 CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
• Dance Conservatory of Southern Minnesota — $7,000. Funds will be used for summer 2023 dance programs and studio rent.
• Mankato Ballet Company — $7,000. Funds will be used for the creation and presentation of a full original ballet production.
• Mankato Figure Skating Club — $7,000. Funds will be used for annual ice shows.
• Mankato School of Music — $7,000. Funds will be used to provide five programs for students.
• Mankato Symphony Orchestra — $7,000. Funds will be used to present a season premiere concert in September.
• Minnesota State University’s Music Performance Series — $7,000. Funds will be used to sponsor music performances by Minnesota artists and outreach activities for the community.
• Mankato Area Public Schools’ — $5,000. Funds will be used for a partnership with StoryArk to host a storytelling camp in July for area high school students.
• Mankato Area Community Band — $4,400. Funds will be used to present free outdoor concerts at Sibley and Lincoln parks.
Other Arts and Cultural Heritage grantees in the region include:
• New Ulm Suzuki School of Music — $7,000.
• The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, New Ulm — $7,000.
• Govenaires Performing Arts Association — $7,000.
• Minnesota Original Music Festival, St. Peter — $7,000.
• Minnesota “Over-60” Band — $7,000.
• Old Town Mankato Day of the Dead Festival — $7,000.
• T-Bird Community Arts, Gibbon — $7,000.
• Rock Bend Folk Festival — $5,000.
• Gaylord Chamber of Commerce — $5,000.
• Green Isle Community School — $5,000.
• Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce — $5,000.
• City of Waldorf — $3,000.
The Arts Council serves a nine-county area including Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan counties.
Mankato high school speech
The Big 9 Speech Tournament was March 14 at Mankato East High School.
Mankato West High School came in fourth and the following West competitors placed:
Emma Steffen, first, discussion; Addi Lawrence, first, informative; Nora Smentek, second, Great Speeches; Saarah Hassan, third, drama; Kennedy Hayden, third, extemporaneous reading; Klara Lybeck, third, humorous; Tony Palesotti, fifth, drama; Desiree Maonley, sixth, drama; Lila Madison, sixth, original oratory.
East High School came in sixth in the team sweepstakes and the following East competitors placed:
Olivia Moeller, first place, drama; Jayne Satre, first place, prose; Seth Possin, second place, poetry; Asher Thole, fourth place, humorous; Maggy Rusche, fifth place, extemporaneous reading; Kalan Kenward, sixth, humorous; Dakota Farina, sixth, prose.
• Mankato West High School placed first as a team at the Cyclone Spectacular tournament at St. Clair High School March 11. Nineteen schools competed.
The following West varsity members placed:
Emma Steffen, first, discussion; Saarah Hassan, first, drama; Gianna Aloisio, first, informative; Kennedy Hayden, second, extemporaneous reading; Addi Lawrence, second, informative; Tony Palesotti, third, drama; Klara Lybeck, third humorous; Hazel Tweten, third, informative; Laura Mohapatra, fourth, discussion; Nora Smentek, fourth, Great Speeches; Klara Lybeck, fifth, prose; Quinn Mackie, sixth, extemporaneous speaking.
The following West novice members place:
Gwyneth Blickem, second, creative expression; Orion Losey, second, poetry; Ella Haggerty, third, discussion; Alayna Carpenter, fourth, poetry.
The following Loyola students made finals in the Cyclone Spectacular:
Varsity — Louise Monson, second; storytelling; Molly Koester, fifth, extemporaneous reading; Cora Koester, fifth, extemporaneous speaking; Hayden Kulas, sixth, humorous; Molly Koester and Teya Waagner, seventh, duo.
Novices — Soren Kelly, first place, creative expression; Teya Waagner, first, extemporaneous reading; Gabby Monson, second, storytelling; Luke Blace and Annie Long, third, duo.
Loyola placed ninth overall as a team.
The following Mankato East speech team members won awards at the Cyclone Spectacular:
Varsity — Kate Laven, third, storytelling; Jayne Satre, third, drama; Seth Possin, third, poetry; Maarit Mattson, sixth, original oratory.
Novice — Asher Thole, first, humorous; Ashling Smith, first, informative; Katie Landwer, second, drama.
