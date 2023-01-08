Bemidji State University
Area residents earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2021-2022 school year.
The local graduates are:
Good Thunder — Chelsea Mead-Borell, certificate in Ojibwe language instruction.
Mankato — Melanie Klimpel, bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies; Amy Luethmers, bachelor of science degree in individualized studies; Jonathon Pribyl, bachelor of applied science degree in applied engineering; Chandler See, BS in mass communications; Caden Sweeten, BS in business administration.
New Ulm — Alex Portner, bachelor of science degree in accounting; Ace Wesselmann, bachelor BS in business administration.
North Mankato — Stephanie Carlson, BA in social studies; Samuel Heichel, BS in business administration.
St. Peter — Noah Faulstich, associate of arts degree in liberal education.
Wells — Lindsey Chapman, BS in elementary teacher education.
Grocers Association Foundation
Emma Winters, of Lake Crystal, is the recipient of a $1,500 Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation Scholarship. Winters will use the scholarship to attend the University of California-Santa Cruz.
The foundation awarded $37,500 in scholarships during 2022 to employees or children of employees from Minnesota Grocers Association member companies.
Wichita State University
Blake R. Fosburgh, of New Ulm, graduated magna cum laude in 2022 from Wichita State University in Kansas.
Fosburgh earned a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences.
Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021-22 graduates.
Area residents completed degree, diploma or certificate programs:
Mason Malwitz, of Blue Earth, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance.
Kobe Weimert, of Madison Lake, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance.
William Stencel, of Mapleton, associate of applied science, horticulture.
Daniel Warner, of Montgomery, AAS, computer information technology and AAS, computer network administration; high honors.
Brody Bolduan, of New Ulm, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance; honors.
Joseph Kaseforth, of Springfield, AAS, natural resources technology.
Nicholas Friesen, of St. James, associate of arts.
Jordane Priebe, of Waseca, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance.
High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 grade-point average. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The following area residents were among 775 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May:
At graduation, four types of merit awards are recognized: senior merit for a 3.5 grade-point for their last 60 credits; cum laude indicates a minimum cumulative 3.70 GPA for their college career; magna cum laude indicates a minimum cumulative 3.80 GPA for their college career; summa cum laude indicates a 3.900 grade point average for their college career.
Elysian — Justin Hill, master of science, clinical exercise physiology.
Good Thunder — Gretchen Marble, bachelor of science, business administration.
Janesville — Jake Frank, BS, agricultural business.
Madison Lake — Libby Alders, BS, animal science, senior merit.
Mankato — Conner Harrison, BS, conservation and environmental planning, cum laude.
Minnesota Lake — Madison Proehl, BS, animal science; Matthew Proehl, BS, engineering technology.
New Ulm — Magdala Diersen, BS, communication sciences and disorders and communication studies, summa cum laude; Kelsi Miller, BS, communication sciences and disorders, magna cum laude.
Waterville — Judd Saemrow, BS, agricultural business; Grace Smith, BS, accounting and business administration, cum laude.
College of William and Mary
Samuel Hawkins, of Madison Lake, graduated in 2022 from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Hawkins earned a bachelor of arts degree.
University of Iowa
Area residents graduated from the University of Iowa-Iowa City following the spring semester.
The local graduates are:
Miranda Caster, of North Mankato, master of clinical nutrition.
Bridget Fenger, of Springfield, master of science with a major in athletic training.
Klaire Harris, of Waseca, bachelor of arts with a major in public health; high distinction.
Charles Ward, of Janesville, juris doctor with a major in law.
