Luther College
Kristin Weeks Duncanson, of Mapleton, is among the 2021 recipients of the Distinguished Service Award at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
The award is presented to alumni or individuals with strong connections to Luther College who have exhibited admirable service to society in areas such as education, government, the arts, business, church, labor, industry, agriculture, research, medicine and community affairs.
Weeks Duncanson is a member of the class of 1981. After graduation, she worked as a legislative aide to Minnesota U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz and later in a fellowship at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Policy and as an agricultural consultant to help farmers and market leaders collaborate on data-driven conservation and sustainability planning and practices.
She now serves as an adviser for the Meridian Institute and the Environment Defense Fund and as a trustee with The Nature Conservancy. She also spends time in the halls of Congress discussing in detail Trade Promotion Authority, the farm bill, biodiesel and climate change.
In her community, Weeks Duncanson is a board member for Feeding Our Communities Partners, is active in St. John's Lutheran Church, serves on the Southeast Minnesota Synod Candidacy Committee and is vice chair of the Mankato Area Foundation Board of Directors.
She and her husband, Pat, farm and are the parents of four adult children.
Mankato East/West Debate Team
Members of a high school debate team representing Mankato East and Mankato West competed in a Nov. 13 online tournament.
Junior Varsity team members Maxfield Fuller and Thomas Kane finished the tourney with a 3-1 winning record. Gavin Davis and Victor Mackey placed seventh in the Varsity Division with a 3-1 winning record.
Fuller, Mackey and Davis attend Mankato East High School. Kane attends Mankato West High School.
