Mankato West YES!
A Mankato West High School team of students was named runner-up state champion for Outstanding Eco-Projects during Youth Eco Solutions annual awards ceremony May 15 on home plate before the Twins game at Target Field.
The Mankato West High School YES! team was named 2022 Runner-Up State Champion and received $300.
This year the team protected water quality in the Minnesota River by creating a hazardous spill response plan for school property and by organizing trash cleanup events with other students. In March, students presented an argument that helped persuade the Mankato City Council to declare that a climate crisis is threatening the city and region and to take action to ensure the community will be sustainable and resilient. The team wrapped up the 2021-22 season by hosting Environmental Awareness Week at school.
The Mankato West YES! team was led by student Miranda Kubek and supported by science teacher and YES! coach Eric Koser, YES! regional coordinator Deb Groebner, and experts including Rick Baird, Mankato environmental sustainability coordinator, and Josh Gad, water resource recovery facility superintendent.
YES! is a statewide organization that challenges youth to engage in hands-on projects that benefit the environment and their communities.
Rochester Community
and Technical College
Area residents graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the conclusion of fall semester.
The local graduates are:
Le Center — Dena Blaschko, AS, nursing.
Mapleton — Kendall Valliant, AS, nursing.
Waseca — Shayla Swedin, AAS, health information technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.