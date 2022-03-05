Tomahawk Conference
Knowledge Bowl
Twenty teams from seven schools competed in the annual Tomahawk Conference Knowledge Bowl meet Jan. 28 at St. Paul's Church in New Ulm. Twenty teams from seven schools participated. Minnesota Valley Lutheran School's Team Black's win extends MVL's conference-winning streak to 16 years.
The top five teams at the competition were: MVL Black, 94; MVL Gold, 72; MVL Navy, 71.5; Sleepy Eye Orange, 70.5; and GFW Gold, 65.5.
State Patrol
A local trooper is among the recent recipients of awards during a Minnesota State Patrol virtual presentation Feb. 25.
Ryan Marthaler was one of several honorees who include troopers, citizens and other public servants who performed heroically in 2020 and 2021.
Marthaler serves in District 2200-Mankato. A team leader of a special response team, he was recognized for his organizational skills and work ethic.
Mankato East Speech Fiesta
Mankato East High School's speech team was host to the annual Mankato East Speech Fiesta Feb. 26. Fairmont's team placed first at the tournament.
Mankato East finalists are:
Gavin Davis — first place, extemporaneous speaking;
Grace Guetschow — second, prose;
Brynn Evans — second, novice, storytelling;
Olivia Moeller — third, impromptu and third, storytelling;
Jayne Satre — fourth, drama;
Brianna Farina — fourth, humor;
Aiden Landgraff — fifth, extemporaneous speaking;
Seth Possin — sixth, extemporaneous reading-poetry;
Maarit Mattson — seventh, creative expression.
Mankato West finalists are:
Addi Lawrence — first, informative;
Emma Steffen — second, discussion;
Gianna Aloisio — third, informative;
Klara Lybeck — third, humorous;
Thomas Kane — fourth, extemporaneous speaking;
Lalayna Jones — fourth, original oratory;
Saarah Hassan — fifth, drama;
Lila Madison — fifth, original oratory;
Klara Lybeck — sixth, poetry;
Ryan Berlin — sixth, original oratory;
Melisandra McLaughlin — sixth, prose;
Angelina Lacy — seventh, discussion.
West's team placed third.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Two New Ulm residents graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee in December.
Sara Laabs earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology and Isabella Tice earned a BS in anthropology.
University of Maryland
Global Campus
Mandy Parker, of Comfrey, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
St. Norbert College
The following area residents were named to the fall semester dean's list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin:
A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.