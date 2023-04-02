Century Farms
The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recently named 89 Minnesota farms as 2023 Century Farms.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more in size. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz:
Honorees in the region are:
Blue Earth County: Good Thunder — Hollerich Farm, 1919; Vernon Center — Nobles Farm, 1888.
Brown County: Sleepy Eye — Schwartz Farm, 1900.
Faribault County: Blue Earth — Olsen Farms, 1920; Kiester — Meyer-Tufte Farm, 1870.
Le Sueur County: Waterville — Jeff Stangler Farm, 1871.
Nicollet County: Fairfax — George and Mary Peichel, 1914.
Sibley County: Arlington — Gordon Bergs Farm, 1918; Arlington — Gary and Debbie Weckwerth, 1905; Gibbon — Gruenhagen Family Farm, 1892, Niebuhr Family Farm, 1914; Glencoe — Darrell Busse, 1919.
Waseca County: Minnesota Lake — Sonnek Farm, 1921.
Mankato high school speech
Speech teams from Mankato high schools competed in the Fairmont Finale meet March 25.
Mankato West’s speech team placed third out of 21 teams.
Individual West competitors who placed are:
Varsity:
Emma Steffen — first, discussion; Saarah Hassan — first, drama; ; Addi Lawrence — first, informative; Klara Lybeck — second, humor; Quinn Mackie — third, extemporaneous speaking; Gianna Aloisio — fourth, informative; Anthony Palesotti — seventh, drama.
Novice:
Orion Losey — second, poetry; Anthony Palesotti and Desiress Maloney — , third, duo; Laura Mohapatra — fourth, discussion; Johnnie Fransen — fourth, poetry; Dea Kahmann and Indigo Kahmann — fifth, duo; and Ella Haggerty — fifth, discussion.
Loyola’s team placed sixth.
Individual Loyola competitors who placed are:
Varsity:
Cora Koester — second, extemporaneous speaking; Molly Koester — third, extemporaneous reading; Kairi Alm — third, poetry; Thomas Soupier and Sawyer Ettesvold — third, duo; Louise Monson — fourth, storytelling; Gabby Monson — seventh, storytelling.
Novice:
Molly Koester and Teya Waagner — first, duo; Andrew Tieva — first, prose; Luke Blace and Annie Long — second, duo.
• Loyola High School was host to the MSHSL Subsection 2A North speech meet March 28. As a team, Loyola placed second.
The following Loyola students will move on to sections at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School April 14:
Extemporaneous speaking champion Cora Koester and storytelling champion Louise Monson, Teya Waagner, Molly Koester, Matthew Soupir, Soren Kelly, Taiton Moore, Annie Long, Luke Blace, Thomas Soupir, Sawyer Ettesvold, Gabe McCarty, Makenna Brudelie, Kairi Alm, Andrew Tieva, Collin Kirschner and Gabby Monson.
Commission on Judicial Selection
Gov. Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan recently announced the appointment of Dawn Campbell, of Mankato, to the Commission on Judicial Selection.
Campbell represents the 5th Judicial District as a non-attorney member. She replaced James Hepworth.
The Commission on Judicial Selection solicits, considers and recommends candidates to the governor for vacancies in the district courts and the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. Its nine at-large members, including the chair, and four district members from each of the 10 judicial districts, are a mix of attorneys and non-attorneys. The governor appoints 27 members, and the Minnesota Supreme Court appoints 22 members to the commission.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Area residents were among the degree candidates at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who graduated in December. Commencement exercises were Dec. 18.
Graduates include:
Mankato — James Trefry, bachelor of arts.
North Mankato — Andrew Diedrich, master of business administration.
FFA Foundation
Jenny Doering, of Mapleton, is a newly elected member of the Minnesota FFA Foundation board of trustees.
The foundation supports the work of agricultural education and FFA by securing strategic partnerships and financial resources.
