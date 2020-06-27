J. Scott Sanders Scholarship
The Mankato Clinic Foundation recently awarded Kelsey Goettl, a Mankato West High School 2020 graduate, the $2,000 J. Scott Sanders M.D. Memorial Scholarship. Goettl is attending Minnesota State University in the fall and plans to study dental hygiene.
The scholarship honors Dr. J. Scott Sanders, a Mankato Clinic physician, pulmonologist and critical care specialist, who died in May 2006.
Mankato Clinic Foundation has developed the J. Scott Sanders M.D. Memorial Scholarship for high school seniors.
To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must write about how character has been important in achieving their accomplishments to date, how it will be a key cornerstone of their future and how they recognize character in others.
In her essay, Goettl wrote about how her mom inspired her to help others. She wrote: “Whether it was staying an extra 15 minutes after practice, offering to give the younger girls a ride home, or taking cooking classes with my dad so I could help cook for him, I tried my best to make every day a little better for at least one person.”
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Students from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Secondary School recently received recognition for their performance in the spring session of The Stock Market Game.
Josh Bengtson, Macie Bublitz, Jeramia Hale and Ashlynn Veith took first place in the Junior High Division for Minnesota during the online competition.
The SMG is a national interactive learning program for students in grades 4-12, managed locally by Minnesota nonprofit BestPrep. Students work in teams to invest a virtual $100,000 over a 14-week period, competing with other students for the highest-valued portfolio.
Each SMG team has access to online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees and team rankings. Students monitor their portfolio throughout the session and determine when to buy, sell, or hold investments.
Morningside College
Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, recently announced the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Emily A. Stiernagle, of Waterville, was named to the list that recognizes students who achieve a 3.67 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”
University of Sioux Falls
More than 600 students recently were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Area recipients of the academic honor are:
Cleveland — Krista Goerger.
Eagle Lake — Megan Burrows.
Madison Lake — Lexi Miller.
Mankato — Abby Mullin, Mackenzie Miller;
North Mankato — Charlotte Lena.
St. James — Desirae Mortenson.
Springfield — Hana Anderson, Brittany Rogotzke.
Waseca — Nakita Ewest.
Winnebago — Tristan Taylor.
To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
