Mankato Clinic Foundation
Ian Barnes, of Janesville, has been awarded a $2,000 J. Scott Sanders, M.D., Memorial Scholarship from the Mankato Clinic Foundation.
Barnes is a graduate of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School. He attends Minnesota State University.
The scholarship honors the late Dr. J. Scott Sanders, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist.
To apply for the scholarship, applicants write about a time when their character or someone else's character made a difference in their life or the lives of others and what they learned from this experience.
In his essay, Barnes wrote about his uncle Brandon, who has Down syndrome. He wrote: "Having Brandon in my life has allowed me to see that people with disabilities are special and they deserve to have people that will talk and interact with them just like everyone else."
To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be a high school senior and reside within the Mankato Clinic service area, which includes Mankato, North Mankato, St. Peter, Lake Crystal, Mapleton and nearby communities.
Western Technical College
Sam Keckeisen, of New Ulm, graduated from the architectural technology program at Western Technical College in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, following the spring term.
Keckeisen and William Schabert, also of New Ulm, were named to the college's president's list of high distinction for the spring term.
To be included on the list, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate's degree or technical diploma program.
University of Evansville
Grace Gleisner, of Nicollet, was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Evansville.
To merit this honor, Gleisner carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
The University of Evansville is a private university in the southwestern region of Indiana.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,753 degrees during commencement exercises May 19-20.
Area graduates are:
Janesville — Barbara J. Embacher, graduate studies, doctor of philosophy.
Mankato — Alexander Dale Sandquist, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
Wilkes University
Maria Sieve, of New Ulm, received a master of science in education degree in education during May 20 commencement ceremonies for Wilkes University, at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
