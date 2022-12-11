Dollar General
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Minnesota Valley Action Council a $1,500 grant to support its summer literacy program.
MVAC Head Start uses the SEEDS of Early Learning approach to encourage the role of parents as their child’s first and most important teachers.
This local grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent award of $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs. It represents the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 29-year history.
Clemson University
Claire McIntire, of Madison Lake, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clemson University in South Carolina.
The academic honor is for students who achieve grade-point averages between 3.5 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Milwaukee School of Engineering has announced its students named to the spring quarter dean’s list.
Area honorees are Marshall Mohror of New Ulm, and Benjamin Diedrich of Waseca.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.20 or higher out of 4.0 are eligible for the honor.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean’s list has been released. To be named to the list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Area residents who received the academic honor are:
Elysian — Ella Michael.
Good Thunder — Lexi Hansen.
Madelia — Alayna DeLaCruz.
Mankato — Conner Harrison.
Minnesota Lake — Matthew Proehl.
Montgomery — Marissa Gare, Rachel Rynda.
New Ulm — Magdala Diersen, Brianna Fenske, Kelsi Miller, Grace Pearson.
Nicollet — Benjamin Koser.
North Mankato — Molly Hodapp, Jonathan Mans.
St. Clair — Lexi Braun.
St. Peter — RaeAnne Smit, Alexander Wenner.
Sleepy Eye — Cassie Heinrichs.
Waseca — Morgan Honstad.
Waterville — Jack Saemrow, Grace Smith.
University of Sioux Falls
The University of Sioux Falls celebrated over 400 students for graduation in the spring commencement ceremony.
Krista Goerger, of Cleveland, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology and chemistry.
Arynzi Rabb, of Springfield, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education.
