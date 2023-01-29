State of Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently announced Shari Koll, of Springfield, has been reappointed to the Board of Optometry.
Koll’s new four-year term as a public member of the board took effect Jan. 18.
The Board of Optometry licenses optometrists, adopts rules and investigates complaints.
Carthage College
Olivia Young, of St. Peter, has graduated from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The college announced in September that Young, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education, graduated with summa cum laude honors
Hamline University
The following local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list for Hamline University’s College of Liberal Arts in St. Paul:
Cleveland — Ben Holden.
Mankato — Seth Hardesty.
Minnesota Lake — Abbigail Kutz.
New Ulm — Ally Steffensmeier, Iyanna Wieland.
North Mankato — Aspen Clarksean.
Sleepy Eye — Megan Ahlness.
Waseca — Erika Hertzog.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credits graded on the standard letter-grade scale for the term.
Alexandria Technical & Community College
Alexandria Technical & Community College has announced individual students recognized for academic excellence during the school’s spring and fall semesters. Students named to the dean’s lists achieved grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits during a semester.
The following area residents were named to the spring list:
Comfrey — Allison Jensen, Megan Jensen.
Good Thunder — David Clobes.
Lafayette — Audrey Beranek.
New Ulm — Hannah Friendshuh, Micah Roux.
North Mankato — Tyler Laven.
Sleepy Eye — Maranda Braulick, Ashtyn Tauer.
Springfield — Alex Moe.
Vernon Center — Isaac Johnson.
Waseca — Anne Christian.
The following area were named to the fall list:
Blue Earth — Anders Fering.
Comfrey — Allison Jensen, Megan Jensen.
Courtland — Maddox Mortensen.
Lafayette — Audrey Beranek.
New Ulm — Gracie Altmann, Jacob Furth, Yvonne Havemeier, Carter Lang, Micah Roux.
Nicollet — Josi Hansen.
North Mankato — Tyler Laven.
Sleepy Eye — Mason Thoms.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council
Nine Blue Earth County organizations recently received Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council Arts and Cultural Heritage grants.
Davori Productions, Mankato Playhouse — $7,000 for in-person musical theater performances for its 2022-23 season.
Mankato/North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s — $7,000 to sponsor the Singing Hills Chorus, a singing group made up of people with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias and their care partners.
Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra — $7,000 to present multiple concerts during its 2022-23 season.
Mankato Makerspace — $7,000 to sponsor the “Makerspace Artists of Tomorrow” project.
Merely Players Community Theatre — $7,000 to present its 2022-2023 season of plays in Mankato.
Minnesota Valley Chorale — $7,000 to perform four concerts in Mankato for its 2022-2023 season.
ProMusica Minnesota — $7,000 to host its series of chamber music concerts.
Mankato Children’s Chorus — $5,000 to offer weekly rehearsals and present concerts in the fall and spring.
Other grantees in the region include:
New Ulm Figure Skating Club — $7,000.
State Street Theater Company, New Ulm — $7,000.
Blue Earth Valley Concert Association — $7,000.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — $7,000.
South Central Service Cooperative — $7,000.
La Grande Bande, Gaylord — $7,000
Waseca County’s Project G.E.M. — $7,000.
Waseca Arts Council — $7,000.
Arlington Chamber of Commerce/ArliDazzle — $5,000.
Minnesota New Country School — $5,000.
The purpose of the Arts and Cultural Heritage program is to provide funding for arts organizations directly engaged in the creation of art, the production of artistic performances, or the sponsorship of quality arts activities in their local communities. The grants are for activities in all artistic disciplines.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council supports the arts in a nine-county area including Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
