McClelland donates campaign funds
Leroy McClelland, who was defeated in his run for the Minnesota House 23B legislative seat, dissolved his campaign treasury and donated the money to local food shelves and homeless shelters.
After the campaign's bills were paid, about $4,000 remained in the treasury.
Recipients include ECHO Food Shelf, Mankato Salvation Army's shelter fund, Partners for Housing, Wellcome Manor Family Services in Garden City, Watonwan County Food Shelf in St. James, Madelia Community Food Shelf, Maple River Loaves and Fishes, Waseca County Food Shelf, New Richland Food Shelf and The Village Food Shelf Waterville-Elysian.
Hamline University
Montgomery residents Tasha Passa and Gabby Robinson were among 107 students at Hamline University in St. Paul who were named to the School of Business dean's list.
To qualify, students must earn grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher and maintain a full course load.
Minnesota Connections Academy
Mankato fifth grader Elliot Potocnik recently was named a Student of the Month by Minnesota Connections Academy in St. Paul.
The honor recognizes Potcnik's achievements and leadership in his virtual classroom.
He was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Hildebrandt.
Western Governors University
Katelyn Tasler, of Eagle Lake, recently was awarded a $2,500 Resiliency Scholarship to continue her course of study at Western Governors University, a private university based in Salt Lake City that uses an online competency-based learning model.
The scholarship is designed to assist students with the unforeseen financial struggles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tasler is pursuing a bachelor of science in health information management.
She was virtually presented with the scholarship last month by WGU's strategic partnerships manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.