Knowledge Bowl
Twenty-nine teams from seven schools participated in a Knowledge Bowl meet Feb. 24 at New Ulm High School.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran School Black team placed first at the meet; finishing its regular season undefeated with five wins.
Teams from New Ulm High School placed third, fourth and fifth at the Feb. 24 meet.
Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association
Sheriff Jason Seidl of Brown County recently announced Jennifer Lax of Sleepy Eye as the local awardee of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association scholarship program. The association annually awards scholarships to individuals planning to become Minnesota peace officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.