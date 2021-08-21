Mankato Area Foundation
The Mankato Area Foundation recently awarded $171,750 in scholarships to more than 60 students for the 2021-2022 academic year. The awards were distributed from various funds managed by MAF and ranged in amounts from $500 to $5,000.
Each year MAF works with a variety of schools, including both secondary and post-secondary institutions, to manage and administer scholarship funds on behalf of donors.
Muskingum University
Oliver Rogers, of Madison Lake, has been named to the spring president’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
To be named to the list, a student must earn a term GPA of 3.90 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
Augustana
Allison Schmoll, of Madison Lake, was among the students named to the fall semester dean's list at Augustana College in Rockford, Illinois.
Schmoll is an accounting major.
Baldwin Wallace
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, was named to the spring dean's list at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Full-time students who achieve grade-point averages of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time students who achieve GPAs of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester are placed on the dean's list.
