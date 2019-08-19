Lifetime achievement award
Tennessee’s governor recently presented a lifetime achievement honor to Blue Earth County native Ken Dubke.
Gov. Bill Lee presented the 2019 Robert Sparks Walker Award to 88-year-old Dubke on Aug. 1 during the annual Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Awards event in Nashville.
The honor was made in recognition of Dubke’s work in studying and protecting the state’s birds and environment.
Dubke, nicknamed The Birdman, is credited with leading restoration efforts for whooping cranes, ospreys, golden eagles and peregrine falcons. He also is credited with promoting sandhill cranes as a tourist attraction.
Dubke grew up on a farm near Vernon Center and is a 1949 graduate of Garden City High School. He credits his fascination with birds and nature to explorations of wetlands in Blue Earth County and Nicollet County’s Swan Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.