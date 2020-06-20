Eagle Lake Fire Department honors Anderson

Former Eagle Lake volunteer firefighter Harvey Anderson celebrated his 95th birthday June 13. He was honored with a visit from fire department members. From left to right are Galen Mastin, Nona Neimeier, Dan Rushmeyer, Anderson, Kyle Rueter and Spencer Kolls.

 Courtesy of Linnette Anderson

The Free Press

Eagle Lake Fire and Rescue

Members of the Eagle Lake Fire and Rescue arrived aboard a fire truck to honor Harvey Anderson on his 95th birthday, June 13.

Anderson served as a volunteer firefighter for the department between 1965 to 1985.

Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications recently made a $7,500 contribution to ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato as part of its efforts to support individuals and families affected by COVID-19 in the communities it serves.

The broadband and business communications provider recognizes the increased demand on food banks and food pantries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Consolidated committed a total of $75,000 across its service area.

In addition to its COVID-19 relief efforts, the company’s ongoing commitment to other local community investments totaled over $2 million in 2019 across its 23-state service area. Baldwin Wallace University

Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

The academic list honors full-time students who achieve grade-point averages of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours and part-time students who achieve GPAs of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours.

University of Iowa

Klaire Harris, of Waseca, was among the more than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa-Iowa City named to the president’s list for the spring semester.

Harris is a student in the UI’s College of Public Health and is majoring in public health.

The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.

To be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the fall 2019 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the spring semester.

