The Free Press
Eagle Lake Fire and Rescue
Members of the Eagle Lake Fire and Rescue arrived aboard a fire truck to honor Harvey Anderson on his 95th birthday, June 13.
Anderson served as a volunteer firefighter for the department between 1965 to 1985.
Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications recently made a $7,500 contribution to ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato as part of its efforts to support individuals and families affected by COVID-19 in the communities it serves.
The broadband and business communications provider recognizes the increased demand on food banks and food pantries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Consolidated committed a total of $75,000 across its service area.
In addition to its COVID-19 relief efforts, the company’s ongoing commitment to other local community investments totaled over $2 million in 2019 across its 23-state service area. Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
The academic list honors full-time students who achieve grade-point averages of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours and part-time students who achieve GPAs of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours.
University of Iowa
Klaire Harris, of Waseca, was among the more than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa-Iowa City named to the president’s list for the spring semester.
Harris is a student in the UI’s College of Public Health and is majoring in public health.
The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.
To be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the fall 2019 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average in all academic subjects for the spring semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.