Minnesota State University
Ella Groner, a student in Minnesota State University’s IO psychology graduate program, was on a team that finished second in the Society of Industrial/Organizational Psychology Consulting Challenge case competition last spring.
Students from 34 universities participated. Teams of students had four days to develop a consulting solution to solve a problem posed by UKG, a software company headquartered in Boston.
Groner’s team was recognized at the SIOP National Conference.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, participated in the 129th annual White Rose Ceremony at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Senden was nominated for the honor by faculty and staff, in recognition of her contributions to university life.
The May ceremony is named for Philura Gould Baldwin, the university’s first librarian and a granddaughter of its founder, John Baldwin.
At the behest of the Baldwin family, an oration is given, and select female graduates carry white roses that serve as a memorial to Philura.
Lutheran Social Service
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recently recognized 85 honorees from across the organization with 2023 Spirit Awards. The awards were presented during a luncheon celebration in St. Cloud Aug. 15.
Honorees from the Mankato area include:
Erin Lanska Grant, guardian/conservator, guardianship options; Kaylie Schuch, case manager, youth services; and Jody Bloemke, program coordinator, companion services.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
Bemidji State University
Local residents were named to Bemidji State University dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the academic honor, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn grade-point averages between 3.5-3.99 during the semester.
The area honorees are:
Janesville — Samantha Wehking.
Lafayette — Haylee Liebl.
Lake Crystal — Paige Pockrandt.
Le Center — Brendan O’Keefe.
Mankato — Connor Volk, Brandon Whitney.
New Ulm — Alexandra Docherty, Isabella Koch.
Nicollet — Zereta Mallak.
Waterville — Cody Conroy.
Wells — Isabella Gallardo, Merideth Klingbeil.
St. Cloud Tech and Community College
Area residents were among the students at St. Cloud Technical and Community College honored for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester.
Students named to the presidents list for achieving grade-point averages of 4.0 included Abigail Brauch, of Good Thunder, and Megan Jewison, of New Ulm.
Students named to the dean’s list for earning GPAs between 3.5 to 3.99 included Samuel Poquette, of New Ulm, and Ritsuko White, of St. Peter.
