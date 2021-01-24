St. Casimir's School
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day students from United South Central School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders visited the classrooms of St. Casimir’s School in Wells to read about King to the elementary students. The readings honored King’s teachings.
Chloe Lutteke visited the second-fourth grade homeroom and read "A Picture Book of Martin Luther King Jr."
The high school students also presented an opportunity to spread kindness through a Kindness Chain. The paper chain was created by students who added a link each time they complete an act of kindness.
Tri-City United School
Heidi Veazie, of Montgomery, was recently awarded a top honor from the state Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
Veazie, who teaches social studies at Tri-City United School District, received the VFW Citizenship Education Teacher for Grades 9–12.
She was sponsored by the Montgomery VFW.
William and Mary
William Chadwick, of Le Sueur, graduated in June from the College of William and Mary at Williamsburg, Virginia.
Chadwick earned a bachelor of science degree.
UMN Crookston
The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall 2020 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the fall session 2020.
Victoria Alyssa Dahle, of Waseca, earned a bachelor of science in animal science.
Sagan Mary King, of Winnebago, earned a BS in agricultural business.
Clarion University
Tessa Hall, of St. James, graduated in December from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Hall earned in a degree in library science.
St. Mary's University
The following area residents completed requirements for bachelor of arts degrees in May at St. Mary's University of Minnesota in Winona:
Alyssa Sloneker, of Blue Earth, and Hannah Lacina, of Mankato.
UW-River Falls
The following local residents were among 816 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May:
Cleveland — Jacob Zimmerman, bachelor of science, agricultural studies.
Elmore — Zaine Stewart, BS, agricultural engineering tech.
Kiester — Austin Suhr, BS, animal science.
Le Center — Samantha Traxler, BS, animal science.
Mapleton — Mikayla Weyhrauch, BS, accounting.
St. Peter — Nathaniel Wenner, BS, agricultural engineering.
Carthage College
Area residents graduated in May from Carthage College at Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The area graduates are Villem Berglund, of St. Peter, and Owen Lewer, of Waseca.
