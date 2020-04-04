Ecumen
Jennifer Pfeffer, senior regional director of operations at Ecumen, was recently honored by LeadingAge Minnesota with the Kal Michels Outstanding Leadership Award. The award recognizes a leader in older adult services who has provided excellent leadership to their staff and organization, enhances the quality of life for the residents in the community, and provides exceptional community service.
Pfeffer served as the executive director of Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato for 15 years, where she transformed a stand-alone nursing home into a continuum of care campus that is recognized as a model of best practices and for its exceptional performance, top customer and employee satisfaction and community engagement. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services consistently gives Ecumen Pathstone a five-star quality rating and the organization has been voted as the best senior care setting in Mankato for five years in a row. In addition to her organizational and clinical leadership, Pfeffer has served as supportive mentor to many in the aging services field and is recognized for fostering the potential and strengths of those who have answered the call to caregiving.
Together with more than 60,000 caregivers, LeadingAge Minnesota members provide quality services and supports to nearly 70,000 older adults in independent senior housing, assisted living communities, adult day services, in-home care and skilled nursing facilities.
Immanuel Lutheran School
Nineteen students from Immanuel Lutheran School in Courtland visited the State Capitol in St. Paul Feb. 24. The fifth through eighth graders were accompanied by two teachers and six adult chaperones.
The group met with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and area representatives Jeff Brand-District 19A, Paul Torkelson-District 16B and Nick Frentz-District 19. They were given a guided tour and attended a session for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
As guests of the day, eighth grade students, Gavin Bode, Riley Gieseke, Ethan Gof and Grace Mages were seated on the House Floor while the rest of the group were seated above in the House Gallery.
Waseca Public Schools
The Minnesota Association of School Administrators recently named Tom Lee, of Waseca, a 2020 Administrator of Excellence.
Lee has served as superintendent of Waseca Public Schools since 2013.
He was presented the award in recognition of his leadership, concern for students and active involvement in professional and community affairs, a MASA press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.