Zonta Club
Kaitlyn Kirchner, of Madelia, a senior at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School, was named the recipient 2022 Zonta Club of Mankato’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award. She was awarded a $750 scholarship.
The goal of the award is to encourage participation in public affairs by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school and community and the problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide.
Kirchner's many leadership roles in school and 4-H include building the Madelia Community Fruit Trees project. She intends to pursue a degree in medical biology and to eventually have a career in functional medicine.
U of M-Crookston
New Ulm residents Johanna Stelljes and Mara Weisensel were among students named to the fall semester chancellor’s list for the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Ohio University
Angela Robbins, of Waseca, graduated with an associate in arts degree from the University College at Ohio University-Athens during the summer 2021 semester.
Minnesota FFA
The Minnesota FFA Association is recognizing 121 students as finalists in various areas of Supervised Agricultural Experiences during its state convention April 24-26. The convention will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus and 3M Arena at Mariucci.
The top student in each category will be named during general sessions throughout the three-day event which is expected to draw more than 4,000 FFA student members as well as teachers, supporters and guests.
Finalists for the top Proficiency Awards are:
Agricultural Communications — Morgan Hoffmann, Sleepy Eye.
Agricultural Sales/entrepreneurship — Lainey Brandt, Sibley East, Jana Johnson, Mankato.
Agricultural Services — Kole Wenner, Maple River.
Beef Production — Ashley Ulrich, Maple River.
Diversified Agricultural Production — Daniel Mutschler, United South Central, Mason Stevermer, United South Central.
Diversified Crop Production/placement — Caldyn Huper, United South Central.
Diversified Crop Production/Placement — Mason Stevermer, United South Central.
Diversified Horticulture Production — Ariana Larson, United South Central.
Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management — Maloree Gartner, Maple River.
Equine Science/Placement — Madeline Dubke, Mankato.
Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production — Caldyn Huper, United South Central.
Grain Production — Caldyn Huper, United South Central; Mason Stevermer, United South Central.
Landscape Management — Jacob Price, Sleepy Eye; Kiera Schultz, United South Central.
Nursery Operations — Devin Wieser, United South Central.
Outdoor Recreation — Lillian Neubauer, United South Central.
Poultry Production — Adam Johnson, Sleepy Eye.
Specialty Crop Production — Ally Stenzel, United South Central.
Swine Production/entrepreneurship — Isaac Lendt, Sleepy Eye.
Swine Production/placement — Landon Sohre, Maple River.
Turf Grass Management — Cole Stencel, Maple River.
Vegetable Production — Hannah Meyer, United South Central.
