South Central College recently released its official list of graduates for the 2021-22 academic year.
Amboy — Fall: Olivia Johnson, associate of arts.
Arlington — Fall: Audrey Ziegler, practical nursing; Spring: Austin Allison, auto body and collision technology associate of applied science; Matthew Menzel, automotive service; Summer: Brianna Kranz, dental assisting associate of applied science.
Blue Earth — Fall: Joseph Welder, networking services associate of applied science; Spring: Natalie Huse, business management associate of applied science.
Cleveland — Fall: Miranda Johnson, practical nursing; Spring: Mason Conroy, networking services associate of applied science; Summer: Mason Conroy, computer assistant certificate.
Courtland — Spring: Caden Hames, AA Hope Sieh, AA.
Eagle Lake — Fall: Dylan Johnson, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration associate of applied science; Spring: Brady DesLauriers, business transfer pathway associate of science; Boaz Okoth, professional nursing associate of science; Casey Rezmerski, accountant associate of applied science; Sumia Sabrie, AA.
Gaylord — Spring: Kirsten Johnson, intensive care paramedic technician associate of applied science.
Good Thunder — Fall: Kayla Jansen, AA.
Hanska — Spring: August Reihs, agribusiness production.
Henderson — Spring: Bethany Blume, professional nursing associate of science.
Janesville — Fall: Shelby Thompson, phlebotomy certificate; Spring: Zacary Aasen, agribusiness service technician associate of applied science; Lacey Cords, AA; Emily Saleda, graphic communications associate of applied science; Dino Trujillo, welding certificate; Summer: Kaylee Foley, business transfer pathway associate of science; Danielle Ziemke, dental assisting associate of applied science.
Kasota — Fall: Richard Hauschild, AA; Spring: Lani Langevin, welding certificate.
La Salle — Fall: Destiny Whitehead, phlebotomy certificate.
Lafayette — Fall: Alyssa Besemer, child development associate of applied science; Spring: Cody Keim, welding certificate; Summer: Colby Wenninger, agribusiness service technician.
Lake Crystal — Fall: McKenzie Glaubitz, professional nursing associate of science; Jessie Johnson, AA; Mallory Schlaffman, professional nursing associate of science; Spring: Morgan Benoit, culinary arts associate of applied science; Fanny Dorschner, professional nursing associate of science; Benjamin Hughes, agribusiness service technician diploma; Tristan Lewis, early childhood education associate of applied science; Timothy Schultz, welding certificate; Amanda Seykora, practical nursing.
Le Center — Fall: Dawson Kolander, AA; Cassandra Remhof, dental assisting; Spring: Isaac Gonzalez, auto body and collision technology; Jesus Hernandez, auto body and collision technology; Brianna Jenson, early childhood education associate of applied science; Pedro Ruiz, auto body and collision technology; Heidi Selly, accountant associate of applied science.
Le Sueur — Fall: Daisy Castillo, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Chloe Nelson, AA; Spring: Mariana Figueroa, medical assisting associate of applied science; Christina Fredrickson, medical assisting associate of applied science; Emma Garrison, phlebotomy certificate; Lauren Hackett, accountant associate of applied science; Jennifer Hovick, intensive care paramedic technician associate of applied science; Cassandre Miller, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Daniel Pfarr, networking services associate of applied science; Zachary Plonske, welding and machining technology diploma; Gregory Pollack, agribusiness service technician associate of applied science; Justin Rabaey, machine tool technology associate of applied science.
Madelia — Fall: Elizabeth Cooling, practical nursing; Ethan Kuznia, civil engineering technology associate of applied science; Jesus Rico Nieto, computer assistant certificate; Spring: Ashleigh Altenburg, accountant associate of applied science and payroll clerk certificate; Summer: Jessica Holm, intensive care paramedic technician.
Madison Lake — Spring: Makena Byrd, AA; Cameron Dauk, culinary arts associate of applied science; Holly Hamilton, welding certificate; Naomi Peterson, business management associate of applied science; Summer: Daytin Zimmerman-Fatis, carpentry.
Mankato — Fall: Andrea Adams-Cummins, computer assistant certificate; Stephanie Coopman, professional nursing associate of science; Hani Farah, professional nursing associate of science Hani Farah, early childhood education certificate; Madison Fowler, AA; Floriberto Giron, welding certificate; Kyle Hillmann, AA; Fatumo Ibrahim, AA; Elizabeth Kienlen, agribusiness service and management associate of applied science; Riley Kroc, communication studies transfer pathway AA; Phuong Le, AA; Spencer Marth, AA; Sean McCroskey, business management associate of applied science; Fatima Mohamed, AA; Trisha Moran, AA; Madison Norland, AA; Amanda Nusser, practical nursing diploma; Tracy Ofwono, practical nursing diploma; Zach Peterson, business transfer pathway associate of science; Ryan Rutjes, multimedia technology associate of science; Collin Schreyer, business management associate of applied science; Jonathan Soria, AA; Dylan Sosinski, networking services associate of applied science; Brent Spies, network administration certificate; Brent Spies, networking services associate of applied science; Sonia Toppin, AA; Nga Tran, professional nursing associate of science; Changkuoth Wie, AA; Brenda Yegon, practical nursing diploma; Abdiweli Yusuf, civil engineering technology associate of applied science; Spring: Naimo Abdullahi, AA; Thomas Allen, intensive care paramedic technician associate of applied science; DaJanae Altenburg, early childhood education certificate; Cleo Atkins, welding certificate; Maisey Auringer, culinary arts associate of applied science; Jackeline Avalos, professional nursing associate of science; Peter Barth, auto body and collision technology associate of applied science; Alec Bawek, auto body and collision technology associate of applied science; Allison Becker, practical nursing diploma; Maiia Beling, accounting assistant diploma diploma; Taylor Benton, accountant associate of applied science; Olivia Bode, civil engineering technology associate of applied science; Olivia Born, practical nursing diploma; Patrick Brey, machine tool technology associate of applied science; Jacob Bristol, business transfer pathway associate of science; Hong Bui, medical laboratory technician associate of applied science; Ariannah Burns, business management associate of applied science; Sharon Cheptoo, professional nursing associate of science; Alexiss Dashem, practical nursing diploma; Tu Do, AA; Kyerea Ek, business management associate of applied science; Summer Engel, culinary arts associate of applied science; Lisa Flohrs, administrative office specialist associate of applied science; Courtney Forcier, mechatronics associate of applied science; Caleb Friedl, phlebotomy certificate; Jessie Garcia, AA; Berinda Gitonga, practical nursing diploma; Joshua Gonzales, computer assistant certificate; Sameul Gruis, AA; Kiara Hahn, intensive care paramedic technician associate of applied science; Scott Harmon, accountant associate of applied science degree: Nathan Hippert, welding certificate: Ryan Hoffman, machine tool technology associate of applied science; Kiah Hoflock, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Ayan Ibrahim, AA; Iyvonne Jemutai, practical nursing; Rency Jemutai, practical nursing; Nyabhan Jock, AA; Kassandra Karnes, AA; Melinda Keim, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Hilda Kimeli, professional nursing associate of science; Anthony Kuempel Latterner, welding certificate; Nathan Lampert, automotive service associate of applied science; Patrick LeTendre, intensive care paramedic technician associate of applied science; Haley Ling, networking services associate of applied science; Connor Maday, intensive care paramedic technician associate of applied science; Elizabeth Makela, medical assisting associate of applied science; Timothy McGinnis, networking services associate of applied science; Maria Miller, accountant associate of applied science; Cindy Moriango, professional nursing associate of science; Peter Nase, computer assistant certificate; Maryam Nassir, professional nursing associate of science; Nicole Nienow, business management associate of applied science; Elita Olson, accountant associate of applied science; Dulcie Osmonson, accountant associate of applied science; Monn Otieno, AA; Kayla Postel, AA; Kimberly Royer, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Alec Scherer, AA: Noah Schruin, agribusiness production associate of applied science; Noah Schruin, agribusiness service and management associate of applied science; Anthony Schwartz, professional nursing associate of science; Ryan Seys, architectural drafting and design associate of applied science; Joseph Shanahan, AA; Gary Shappell, welding certificate; Madison Smith, practical nursing diploma; Michael Stark, machine tool technology “Right Skills Now” certificate; Rhonda Stevson, business management associate of applied science; Travis Stier, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration (HVAC/R); Jared Syverson, business transfer pathway associate of science; Gloria Tanui, professional nursing associate of science; Mayega Tendo, professional nursing associate of science; Sharon Tonui, professional nursing associate of science; Ellen Vezina, intensive care paramedic technician; Tina Wachtel, early childhood education; Fischer Wallace, business transfer pathway associate of science; Stuart Whitney, professional nursing associate of science; Taylor Wilmes, medical laboratory technician associate of applied science; Blake Wold, mechatronics associate of applied science; Max Zellmer, welding and machining technology; Hannah Zibrowski, professional nursing associate of science; Brock Zishka, biology transfer pathway associate of science and AA; Summer: Alec Bawek, auto body and collision technology associate of applied science; Jesse Evans, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Jordan Holtz, AA; Derek Jorgensen, business transfer pathway associate of science; Alexis Knudson, dental assisting associate of applied science; Mikayla Parker, dental assisting associate of applied science; Mckenzy Schreiner, dental assisting associate of applied science; Christopher Schroeder, accountant associate of applied science; Maria Stock, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Marti Williams, dental assisting associate of applied science.
Mapleton — Fall: Dustin Baynes, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration (HVAC/R); Rachel Remme, practical nursing; Spring: Ryan Albrecht, agribusiness “AgSpark” agronomy certificate; Ryan Albrecht, agribusiness service and management associate of applied science; Darci Buck, professional nursing associate of science; Joshua Ruch, business management associate of applied science.
Montgomery — Fall: Kassandra Estevez, accountant associate of applied science; Spring: Natalee Korbitz, AA; Kaitlyn Lindblom, professional nursing associate of science; Karla Torres-Marquez, phlebotomy certificate; Matthew Trcka, essentials of farm business management certificate; Andrew Trnka, machine tool technology associate of applied science.
Mountain Lake — Fall: Jon Faber, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration; Timothy Sellers, HVAC/R.
New Ulm — Fall: Shyla Binger, health unit coordinator certificate; Carrie Miller, AA; Cole Rueckert, machine tool technology associate of applied science; Trenton Wyczawski, economics transfer pathway AA; Spring: Cynthia Amoah, medical assisting associate of applied science; Keith Boettger, farm business management advanced certificate; Michael Bovee, multimedia technology associate of science; Jennifer Gareis, family services specialist associate of applied science; Spring: Michael Griebel, farm business management ATC; Aubrey Hauser, medical laboratory technician associate of applied science; Kaleb Helget, agribusiness service technician associate of applied science; Joseph Ibberson, mechatronics associate of applied science; Courtney Jakes, AA; Crystal Kessler, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science; Andrew Kish, AA; Jesse Kraus, business transfer pathway associate of science; Bailey Landreville, practical nursing; Ashley Prax, professional nursing associate of science; Paige Sowers, mechatronics associate of applied science; Taylor Syverson, graphic communications associate of applied science; Selena Vasquez, early childhood education; Parker Weisbrich, Information Systems-AAS associate of applied science; Trenton Wyczawski, welding certificate; Summer: Jacqueline Cowing, AA; Lauryn Franta, dental assisting; Jennessa Seiler, dental assisting associate of applied science.
Nicollet — Spring: Megan Kelley, sustainable microfarming certificate and agribusiness service and management associate of applied science.
North Mankato — Fall: Mitchell Bigaouette, cloud computing and virtualization certificate and network administration certificate; Lindsay Christian, practical nursing; Joselyn Finnesgard, accountant associate of applied science; Hassan Hayle, AA; Caleb Howard, welding certificate; Allan Kibet, civil engineering technology associate of applied science; Godwin Kipchirchir, professional nursing associate of science; Cheresa Puhrmann, family services specialist associate of applied science; Jewel Trullinger, phlebotomy certificate; Riley Westphal, welding certificate; Spring: Zakia Abdullahi, professional nursing associate of science; Fardowsa Ali, AA Robin Becker, early childhood education associate of applied science; Denis Birgen, automotive service associate of applied science; Jacqueline Diaz, practical nursing; Madeline Faught, AA; Ryley Fischer, culinary arts associate of applied science; Julia Flynn, medical assisting associate of applied science; Larkin Hansen, administrative office specialist associate of applied science; Ahmed Hayle, business transfer pathway associate of science; Brandi Hennis, Information Systems-AAS associate of applied science; Christopher Johnson, AA; Jackson Karioki, practical nursing; April Kaumans, AA; Levi May, machine tool technology associate of applied science; Shelby May, administrative office specialist associate of applied science; Alexis Miller, graphic communications diploma; Faith Milton, AA; Mohamed Mohamud, auto body and collision technology; James Pulis, machine tool technology associate of applied science; Mitchell Robertson, automotive service; Katelin Tauer, phlebotomy certificate; Summer: Alyssa Dostert, AA.
Pemberton — Fall: Shannon Nava, AA.
St. Clair — Fall: Samantha Spielman, child development certificate.
St. James — Fall: Cole Durheim, networking services associate of applied science; Katelin Vogt, early childhood education; Katelin Vogt, early childhood education associate of applied science; William Wallace, ag chemical applicator technician certificate and agribusiness service and management associate of applied science; Spring: Ana Avila, phlebotomy certificate; Naomi Carrillo, administrative office specialist associate of applied science; Emilio Espinoza, graphic communications; Sawyer Evans, agribusiness service and management associate of applied science; Elsa Gonzalez, early childhood education certificate; Erica Schreiber, pre-social work transfer pathway associate of science degree and AA; Summer: Michelle Montelongo, dental assisting associate of applied science.
St. Peter — Fall: Shawn Bagley, visual arts associate of fine arts; Andrew Clark, Information Systems-AAS associate of applied science; James Gran, agribusiness “AgSpark” agronomy certificate; Amina Khalif, professional nursing associate of science; Beau Swenson, agribusiness service technician; Spring: John Bennett, computer assistant certificate; Nandini Bhakta, accountant associate of applied science; Alexis Christnagel, welding certificate; Isaac Hagen, AA; Cole McCarthy, AA; Andrew Moen, machine tool technology associate of applied science; Matthew Myhra, architectural drafting and design diploma and civil engineering technology associate of applied science; Abdilasis Omar, AA; Mirella Torres, family services specialist associate of applied science; Donovan Wells, machine tool technology associate of applied science; Summer: Payton Ruiz, dental assisting associate of applied science; Britan Wright, medical assisting associate of applied science.
Sleepy Eye — Spring: Trista Fulton, administrative office specialist associate of applied science; Isaac Johnson, agribusiness service technician diploma; Brooke Thibado, AA; Summer: Veronica Longo, AA.
Springfield — Fall: Myra Hertling, practical nursing.
Truman — Fall: Justin Hendricksen, agribusiness service and management associate of applied science; Spring: Samantha Groskreutz, professional nursing associate of science.
Vernon Center — Fall: Aron Wannarka, networking services associate of applied science; Spring: Hailey Mekeland, payroll clerk certificate; Jessica Pentico, medical assisting associate of applied science.
Waldorf — Spring: Anna Groskreutz, early childhood education associate of applied science.
Walters — Spring: Cheyenne Oachs, accountant associate of applied science.
Waseca — Fall: Nicholas Kennedy, auto body and collision technology associate of applied science; Calvin Larson, automotive service; Brenden Overland, AA; Nathan Sipe, welding certificate; Spring: Tracy Adler, early childhood education associate of applied science; Holly Bramer, practical nursing diploma; Katlyn Hyatt, business management associate of applied science; Adam Madsen, AA; Cayla Mingo, AA; Suzanne Wilson, health unit coordinator certificate; Suzanne Wilson, administrative office specialist associate of applied science; Summer: Jeannie Danberry, early childhood education associate of applied science; Sarah Johannsen, AA; Carter Klinger, business transfer pathway associate of science.
Waterville — Fall: Grace Fessel, early childhood education certificate and ECE diploma; Spring: Cody Conroy, biology transfer pathway associate of science; Angela Groehler, early childhood education associate of applied science; Elizabeth Peterson, AA.
Wells — Spring: Jacob Gottberg, auto body and collision technology; Rachel Peterson, culinary arts associate of applied science.
Winnebago — Spring: Sierra Driehorst, agribusiness service technician associate of applied science.
