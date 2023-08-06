The Free Press
Quilts of Valor
World War II veteran Dennis Boldt of Mankato was presented a Quilt of Valor on July 21.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover all combat service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.
Since its founding, the QOVF has awarded more than 351,000 quilts to veterans.
Emporia State University
Sean Patrick Vandervort, of Waterville, graduated in May from Emporia State University in Kansas.
Vandervort earned a master of science degree in biology, with a concentration in biology thesis.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Area residents graduated in December from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
The local graduates are:
Lake Crystal — Noah Simonson, bachelor of science, computer science.
Montgomery — Nick Arguedas, BS, hotel, restaurant and tourism management.
North Mankato — Dustin Mueller, BS, construction.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 613 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 609 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and four were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Area residents who were among the graduates are:
Good Thunder — Jordyn Kuhlmann, bachelor of science in nursing.
Nicollet — Emily Bode, BS, communication sciences and disorders.
Waseca — Alexandra Pankratz, BS, rehabilitation science.
Florida Tech
Rayna Doty, of North Mankato, was named to the spring dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology-Melbourne.
To be included on the list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade-point average of at least 3.4.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Kyle Sonnek, of Mankato, was named to the spring dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Carthage College
Emily Eckheart, of Madison Lake, traveled to Nicaragua to study biology and geography on the island of Ometepe in January.
Eckheart’s trip was offered through Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The study tour allowed students to experience new cultures and ideas without committing to a full semester abroad.
