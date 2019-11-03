YWCA gets AT&T grant
YWCA Mankato recently received a $10,000 AT&T Foundation grant to support leadership development programs for teen girls.
The grant will support two leadership programs for teen girls offered by YWCA Mankato: SURGE and Junior Coaching.
The SURGE Leadership program is designed to build confidence and drive educational and career success for high school girls.
Junior Coaching pairs girls with mentors and promotes life skills.
SURGE consists of 13 sessions offered in one-hour increments during the school day onsite at four area schools. Topics include self-awareness, personal power and individuality, leadership, community service, goal setting, stress management, core values and personal vision.
East/West Debate Team
Mikayla Stanley and Malachy Bloom, members of the East/West Debate Team, are ranked in the Top 5 of the Varsity Division. The two Mankato East seniors have succeeded in finishing the first three meets of the season.
The Mankato East/West Debate Team participated in a Classic Debate Invitational Oct. 26 at Stillwater Area High School. Mankato finished the Stillwater meet with a winning 3-1 record.
Stanley and Bloom have lost only one of 12 rounds of competition since their opening week Oct. 5 at Eastview High School. At Stillwater, they placed fifth out of 24 varsity teams.
The Mankato West novice team — Vincent Benzmiller and Emma Steffen finished their day with a 3-1 winning record and placed ninth out of 72 participating novice teams.
Mankato’s team is researching the debate topic: “When considering U.S. national interest, maintaining current American military assistance to Saudi Arabia is preferable to a significant decrease in assistance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.