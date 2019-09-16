UW-Madison
Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring commencement ceremonies, May 10-11.
Degree recipients from the area are:
Madison Lake — Tyler Burandt, bachelor of science, biology.
Mankato — Velislava Fatchikova, doctor of pharmacy; Brendan Loayza, BS, Spanish.
North Mankato — Emma Murray, BS-pharmacology and toxicology.
Luther College
Allison Peters, of Mankato, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Hawkeye Community College
Gretchen Olsen, of North Mankato, was among spring graduates at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa.
Olsen earned an associate of arts degree in liberal arts.
Morningside College
Area residents were named Roadman Scholars in May.
Madison N. Pierson, of Lake Crystal, and Emily A. Stiernagle, of Waterville, received the honor for their academic achievements during the 2018-2019 academic year at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of the late Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside College from 1936 to 1956.
Michigan Technological University
Lucas S. Determan, of Blue Earth, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan.
To be included on the list, students must achieve grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Determan, a computer engineering major, achieved a 4.0 GPA and finished in the top 2 percent of his college.
