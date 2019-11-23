The Free Press
Eight area military veterans received Quilts of Valor Nov. 7.
The quilts were presented at Ecumen Pathstone Living Center to the veterans by members of Mankato Deep Valley Quilt Guild.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization founded in 2003 by a “Blue Star” mother. Since its founding, Quilts of Valor has awarded more than 218,000 quilts to veterans of military actions, conflicts and wars.
The Mankato Deep Valley Quilt Guild’s branch, Quilts for Veterans, meets once a month to sew. Its mission is to cover local service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.
For more information, write to: deepvalleyquiltguild@yahoo.com.
