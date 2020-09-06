Simpson College
Kelli Hanson, of St. Peter, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Students named to the list achieved a minimum 3.7 grade-point average for the semester.
Hanson is a graduate of St. Peter High School.
St. Benedict
Kathryn Eggersdorfer, of Mankato, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph.
Eggersdorfer is a senior theology major at CSB.
To be included in the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.8 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded.
St. John’s
Sheamus Westermann, of North Mankato, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. John’s University, Collegeville. Westermann is a junior history and political science double major at SJU.
Montana State
Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester.
Mankato residents Dana Bohks, Madelyn Distad and Justin Kurtz were eligible for the for the lists. They earned grade-point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
