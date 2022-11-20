University of Minnesota-Crookston
Students named to the spring semester dean’s list were announced recently by the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
Area residents named to the list are:
Courtland — Teddy Giefer.
New Ulm — Hailey Poehler, Mara Weisensel.
University of Wisconsin- Whitewater
Sophia Fischer, of Waldorf, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students named to the list demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving grade-point averages of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Area residents were among students named to the spring dean’s list for the University of Wisconsin-Stout at Menomonie.
The award is presented to students who have a grade-point averages of 3.5 or above.
Students named to the list include:
Butterfield — Kali Xayaphonesongkham.
Cleveland — Cade Olson.
Mankato — Justin Hoeper, Larssen Hokeness, Emma Treinen, Margo Wood.
New Ulm — Zachary Helget.
North Mankato — Madelyn Vosburg.
St. James — Ellie Becker.
Waseca — Cameron Sands.
North Dakota State University
Area residents were among the 1,636 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the list.
Area residents who received the academic honor are:
Belle Plaine — Claire Miner, Brenna Solheid, Ava Wiering.
Eagle Lake — Carter Daly.
Green Isle — Alison Dose.
Hanska — Cali Rossbach.
Kasota — Zach Taylor.
Lake Crystal — Allie M. Wiens.
La Salle — Noah Helget.
Madison Lake — Jack Elfstrand.
Mankato — Benjamin Graupman, Hank E. Johnson.
Mapleton — Nathan Trio.
Minnesota Lake — Malloree E. McCarthy.
Montgomery — Bill Jirik.
Mountain Lake — Braden L. Rempel.
New Ulm — Grace Bauer, Bethany Janssen, Abbey M. Lee, Alayna Spaude, Kirsten Spaude.
Nicollet — Halle N. Johnson.
North Mankato — Abby Bruegger, Hannah Patenaude.
St. James — Miranda Tetzloff.
St. Peter — Tate W. Alfstad, Finn Gibson, Karlie A. Hoehn, Cameron M. Klooster, Vanessa Krueger, Emily Salfer.
Sleepy Eye — Lexie M. Anderson. Sophia Portner, Kadon Strong.
Springfield — Katie Groebner, Miranda Groebner.
Truman — Sadia S. Zafar.
Waseca — Isabel Denouden, Jacob Hertzog, Levi Kuschel, Tyler J. Paulson, Eric T. Sankovitz, Madison Teachout.
Waterville — Nicholas Sanger.
