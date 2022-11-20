University of Minnesota-Crookston

Students named to the spring semester dean’s list were announced recently by the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.

Area residents named to the list are:

Courtland — Teddy Giefer.

New Ulm — Hailey Poehler, Mara Weisensel.

University of Wisconsin- Whitewater

Sophia Fischer, of Waldorf, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the spring semester.

Students named to the list demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving grade-point averages of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Area residents were among students named to the spring dean’s list for the University of Wisconsin-Stout at Menomonie.

The award is presented to students who have a grade-point averages of 3.5 or above.

Students named to the list include:

Butterfield — Kali Xayaphonesongkham.

Cleveland — Cade Olson.

Mankato — Justin Hoeper, Larssen Hokeness, Emma Treinen, Margo Wood.

New Ulm — Zachary Helget.

North Mankato — Madelyn Vosburg.

St. James — Ellie Becker.

Waseca — Cameron Sands.

North Dakota State University

Area residents were among the 1,636 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the list.

Area residents who received the academic honor are:

Belle Plaine — Claire Miner, Brenna Solheid, Ava Wiering.

Eagle Lake — Carter Daly.

Green Isle — Alison Dose.

Hanska — Cali Rossbach.

Kasota — Zach Taylor.

Lake Crystal — Allie M. Wiens.

La Salle — Noah Helget.

Madison Lake — Jack Elfstrand.

Mankato — Benjamin Graupman, Hank E. Johnson.

Mapleton — Nathan Trio.

Minnesota Lake — Malloree E. McCarthy.

Montgomery — Bill Jirik.

Mountain Lake — Braden L. Rempel.

New Ulm — Grace Bauer, Bethany Janssen, Abbey M. Lee, Alayna Spaude, Kirsten Spaude.

Nicollet — Halle N. Johnson.

North Mankato — Abby Bruegger, Hannah Patenaude.

St. James — Miranda Tetzloff.

St. Peter — Tate W. Alfstad, Finn Gibson, Karlie A. Hoehn, Cameron M. Klooster, Vanessa Krueger, Emily Salfer.

Sleepy Eye — Lexie M. Anderson. Sophia Portner, Kadon Strong.

Springfield — Katie Groebner, Miranda Groebner.

Truman — Sadia S. Zafar.

Waseca — Isabel Denouden, Jacob Hertzog, Levi Kuschel, Tyler J. Paulson, Eric T. Sankovitz, Madison Teachout.

Waterville — Nicholas Sanger.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video