Blue Earth County Library
Bookmark contest winners recently were announced by staff at Blue Earth County Library in Mankato.
The library received more than 1,200 entries from area schools for this year’s contest.
Honors were awarded for the following categories:
Pre K-kindergarten
First place — Henry Hopkins, Roosevelt Elementary in Mankato.
Second place — Amelia Rehder, Eagle Lake.
Third place — Madison Mundt, Eagle Lake.
First-second grades
First place — Blaine Starke, Roosevelt.
Second place — Penelope Smith, Eagle Lake.
Third place — Gavin Mikkalson, Roosevelt.
Third-fifth grades
First place — Lydia Paul, Roosevelt.
Second place — Elena Schroeder, Franklin Elementary, Mankato.
Third place — Avery Freed, Roosevelt.
Sixth-eighth grades
First place — Addison Howe, Loyola Catholic.
Second place — Megan Lawver, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.
Third place — Gretchen Davis, Immanuel Lutheran.
High school
First place — Nate Teachout, Mankato East.
Second place — (tie) Jaxson Beavens and Avery Lowrie, Mankato East.
Third place — Amelia Lawver, LCWM.
Winning submissions may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
First-place bookmarks will be reprinted and distributed at Blue Earth County Library System’s three locations.
Paragon Printing and Mailing is co-sponsor of the contest.
Upper Iowa University
Brandon Bartlett, of Montgomery, graduated in December from Upper Iowa University, Fayette.
Bartlett received a bachelor of science degree in physical education.
Buena Vista University
Ella Wiebusch, of St. Peter, was among students from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, who received honors during the Iowa College Media Association’s annual awards presentation in Des Moines.
Wiebusch earned first place in the Best Multimedia Slideshow category for her entry, “Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century.” She received an honorable mention in the Best Staff Editorial(s) category for her entry “BVU Hosts 2020 Presidential Candidates at Heartland Forum.”
The ICMA is an organization of colleges and universities in Iowa committed to the development of excellence in media education.
Drake University
Local residents were named to the fall semester president’s and deans’ lists at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ellie Hodapp, of North Mankato, was named to the president’s list.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point-average during the semester.
Area students named to the dean’s list are:
Butterfield — Brianna Ringen.
Courtland — Rebecca Grenz.
Madison Lake — Hannah Bokelmann.
Mankato — Megan Ochs.
North Mankato — Jenna Courrier.
St. Peter — Danielle Epper, Margaret Lehtinen.
Springfield — Hailey Hovland.
To be eligible for the deans’ list, students must have earned a GPS of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
