Region Nine
Region Nine Development Commission Executive Director Nicole Griensewic recently was selected to participate in the Americas Competitiveness Exchange on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Aug. 1-6 in Colorado.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration and Economic Development Administration, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State and the Organization of American States, will host the 13th Americas Competitiveness Exchange.
Madelia Health Foundation
The Madelia Health Foundation has awarded four scholarships to area students who are pursuing degrees in health care. All foundation scholarships are renewable, providing multi-year support to area students.
Madelia High School graduate Miah Krebs was awarded the Yoshiko Masters Memorial Scholarship for $1,000, and the MH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Madelia for $500. Krebs plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Rochester to pursue a radiology therapist degree.
Lakesha Carter is the recipient of a $500 MH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Award. Carter will be attending Gustavus Adolphus College to pursue a registered nursing degree.
A $1,000 Pam Masters Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Jennifer McLaughlin, a registered nurse who serves as director of hospital nursing at Madelia. McLaughlin is studying for two post-master’s certificates.
University of Wyoming
Stephen Hebert, of Mankato, was among the University of Wyoming-Laramie students named to spring semester honor rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Hamline University
Taylor Ellgen, of North Mankato, received a master of arts in teaching from Hamline University in St. Paul May 8.
In 2019, Ellgen graduated from Hamline with a bachelor of arts in education and theater arts.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Shane Streit, of Amboy, and Katie Schilling, of St. Peter, were among University of Wisconsin-Platteville students named to the spring semester dean’s list.
The university’s College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for the academic honors, while its College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5.
University of Minnesota Morris
Josie Borchardt, of Mankato, and Cole Maxwell, of North Mankato, were among students named to the spring dean’s list for the University of Minnesota Morris.
To be eligible for the academic honor, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system.
Wheaton College
Malia Neumann, of Mankato, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College in Illinois.
To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Soybean growers
Blue Earth County Soybean and Corn Board is joining with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and its 44 organized counties in the “Driving Soy” campaign.
Each organized county has the opportunity to donate a full set of Goodyear’s soy-based Eagle Enforcer All Weather tires — designed specifically for first responder vehicles traversing rugged climates — to the county sheriff’s department.
Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean’s donation was to the county’s sheriff department.
Western Governors University
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university based in Utah.
Elysian — Danielle Wolff, BS, nursing.
Lake Crystal — Nikki Schauer, BS, nursing.
Mankato — Austin Dewey, BS, accounting; Emmanuel Aglago, BS, nursing; Nurto Mahad, BS, nursing.
North Mankato — Jessica Drummond , BS, nursing.
