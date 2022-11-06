Deep Valley Book Festival
Winners of Young Writer and Artist Competition have been announced by organizers of the 2022 Deep Valley Book Festival. An awards presentation was Oct. 1 at the WOW! Zone in Mankato.
The following youths won in these categories:
Young Writer Competition
Ages 7-8: First — Caitlyn Ries; second — Joy MacPherson; third — Nityan Sharma.
Ages 9-10: First — Athema Homb; second — Lucia Huber; third — Brynley Mettler.
Ages 11-12: First — Kiah Clauson; second — Artina Kazemi; third — Roham Sharma; honorable mention — Evalyn Altman, Apollo Homb, Rishabh Jain, Price MacPherson, Joshua Wang.
Ages 13-14: First — Kira Ulman; second — Megan Lawver; third (tie) — Elizabeth Engel and Rose MacPherson.
Ages 15-18: First (tie) — Maria Dembouski and Grace MacPherson; second — Lily Blaisdell; third — Bethany Hanson.
Young Artist Competition
Ages 7-8: First — Madeline Mehltretter; second — Charlotte Haekenkamp; third — Bearet Meerbeek.
Ages 9-10: First — Kamila A. Smith; second — Athena Homb; and third — Macey Golombiecki.
Ages 11-12: First — Zoe Zhang; second — Sophia Lobitz; third — Apollo Homb; honorable mention —
Maria Smook, Kenneth Zimmerman, Athena Quinn.
Ages 13-14: First — Jadynn Meerbeek; second — Megan Lawver; and third — Rose MacPherson.
Ages 15-18: First — Samantha Liebl; second — Grace MacPherson.
Minnesota Society for Public Health Education
Kelly Kunkel was named Health Educator of the Year at the Minnesota Society for Public Health Education’s Virtual Health Education Summit Oct. 19.
Kunkel, of North Mankato, is an Extension professor with the University of Minnesota Extension, in the field of health and nutrition. She is based in the Mankato office.
The Minnesota Society for Public Health Education is a nonprofit with the mission of providing leadership to the profession of health education and health promotion, and to promote our communities’ health.
This year’s award criteria were based on leadership as a public health educator, impact on health of the community served, innovation within the discipline and a commitment to it. Kunkel is the third individual to receive the award.
Kunkel’s work is dedicated to improving the food environment, access to nutritional foods, and more choices for low-income people. She has worked with food shelves, guided the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership program grantees in their work in healthy eating, and worked with child care providers and school environments.
