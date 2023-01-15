Saint Mary’s University
Emily Krautkremer, of Montgomery, and Justin Haugo, Springfield, were among students at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona who completed requirements for bachelor of arts degrees in 2022.
Krautkremer and Haugo graduated in May. Both qualified for inclusion on the spring dean’s list by earning grade-point averages of 3.60 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Madelia Health Foundation
Madelia Health Foundation awarded three scholarships in 2022 to area students who are pursuing degrees in health care. All MH Foundation scholarships are renewable, providing multi-year support.
• A $1,000 Pam Masters Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Danielle Burnham, a certified medical assistant who has worked at Madelia Health since 2014. This scholarship is awarded each year to a Madelia-area student or individual who is interested in pursuing education or advanced education in nursing. Burnham began her advanced coursework to become an RN in 2021.
• A $1,000 Yoshiko Masters scholarship has been awarded to Kaitlyn Kirchner. This scholarship is awarded each year to a Madelia-area student who is interested in pursuing education or training in radiology or laboratory science. Kirchner is pursuing a degree in medical biology.
The MH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial was awarded to Lillian Graupman. This $500 scholarship is awarded each year to a LCWM student who plans to pursue a career in health care.
Bethel University
Local resident were named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester at Bethel University in St. Paul.
The dean’s list honors students who achieve grade-point averages of 3.6 or greater.
The local honorees are:
Garden City — Amelia Lawver.
Lake Crystal — Megan Scott.
Mankato — Kolin Baier.
New Ulm — Kaye Rysdahl.
Waseca — Emily Farley, Alli Johnson.
Gustavus Adolphus College
The spring semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester ending in May.
The following local students earned the academic honor:
Cleveland — Bryce Novak, McKenna Robb.
Easton — Macie Stevermer.
Janesville — Solveig Stafford.
Lake Crystal — Lauren Paulsen.
Le Center — Katelyn McCabe, Anya Menk, Arya Menk.
Le Sueur — Makenna Borchardt, Lauren Gregersen.
Madison Lake — Elsie Emich, Jacey Welp.
Mankato — Andrew Davis, Andrew Hoppe, Teegan Jass, Maria Kruger, Lukas Lennartson, Olin Mattson, Calvin Moeller, Keely Schuck, Peter Snyder, Austin Witt.
New Richland — Alexandra Combs, Betsy Schoenrock.
New Ulm — Joseph Fortwengler, Connor Gag, Brianna Kauffmann, Hannah Kennedy, Paige Madson, Jessica Petersen, Jordan Petersen.
Nicollet — Isabella Aase, Jessi Johnson.
North Mankato — Owen Casteel, Oliviah Dmytrasz, Elizabeth Fischer, Claire Hemstock, Madelyn Mueller, Anna Thome.
St. James — Mya Hanson, Renata Hernandez, Mackinzee Miest.
St. Peter — Lillian Anderson, Christian Ash, Josephine Carlson, Ratana Chheng, Liam Dahlseid, Claudia Giedd, Theodore Johnson, Caitlin Juell, Morgan Kelly, Dayna Krause, Isabelle Lind, Lillie Ortlof, Ashley Sosa, Amelia Wernsing, Sienna Wiebusch.
Sleepy Eye — Brianna Polesky, Alexa Steffl.
Waseca — Brooke Hayes, Taylor Pfeifer, Gabriela Rodriguez.
Waterville — Keeley Oak, Alyssa Schwartz.
YMCA
The Mankato Family YMCA Brother/Sister mentoring program was awarded a $7,000 donation from the Profinium Dreams Foundation. The funds will be used to support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area.
The mentoring program at the YMCA includes the Brother/Sister program and school-based mentoring.
