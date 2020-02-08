Brown County Historical Society
Brown County Historical Society has expanded programs to reach audiences in Brown County facilities that provide housing, assisted living and other services for seniors.
This service takes presentations to audiences beyond the walls of the museum. Its evolved out of an Education Trunk program for children developed two years ago.
The revised service for senior audiences features hands-on activities and encourages participants to share their stories about the subject being discussed.
At a recent program about fur trading, participants at the Adult Day in Sleepy Eye shared stories about their experiences trapping muskrats and fox in Brown County.
Minnesota State Academies
Gov. Tim Walz has re-appointed Marty Duncan, of St. Peter, to the Board of Directors at Minnesota State Academies, Faribault, the governing board for the state’s academies for the deaf and the blind.
In December, Duncan was recognized for his 50 years of service to youths.
Independent Living Council
Bonnie Danberry, of Mankato, has been appointed as an independent living center representative to the statewide Independent Living Council.
Danberry was appointed by the governor’s office to serve through Jan. 2, 2023.
