South Dakota State University
Area residents were among summer and fall 2021 graduates of South Dakota State University-Brookings.
Arlington — Brody Isaiah Bates, bachelor of science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Belle Plaine — Brianna Lorraine Kruschke, BS, SEHS; Aryanna D. Mulroy, BS, SEHS.
Eagle Lake — Abigail Irene Dressen, cum laude, BS, College of Natural Sciences; Breck Mary Michels, cum laude, BS, College of Nursing.
Lafayette — Kendra Dawn VanDeest, summa cum laude, BS, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Mankato — Maggie Ann Christ, doctor of nursing practice, graduate school; Jacob Rylan VanRyswyk, associate of science, SAFES.
Mapleton — Rachel Lea Christian, BS, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Minnesota Lake — Sydney Lee Niebuhr , BS, College of Engineering.
New Richland — Brody James Schumaker, BS, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
New Ulm — Jane Murphy Arnoldt, bachelor of arts, SAHSS; Allison Marie Beranek, BS, SNURS; Marni Lorraine Malecek, cum laude, BA, SAHSS; Ashley Caroline Mehlhop, BS, SNURS; Benjamin Allen Schumacher, bachelor of fine arts, SAHSS; Tessa Grace Wenner, BS, SAFES.
North Mankato — Devan A. Schaefer, magna cum laude, BS, SAHSS.
Sleepy Eye — Adam Lee Steffl, BS, SENGR.
Springfield — Noah Carter Bertram, BS, SEHS; Tyson Jay Meidl, magna cum laude, BS, SAFES.
Truman — Macy R. Quinn, BS, SAFES.
Wells — Nicole Renee Feist, master of science, SGS; Hunter William Malwitz, BS, SENGR.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Area residents were among the students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a commencement ceremony Dec. 19.
Degree recipients from the area are:
Lake Crystal — Noah Lantz, bachelor of science, College of Engineering.
North Mankato — Melina Lobitz, bachelor of arts, College of Letters and Science, with distinction.
