Mankato FFA
Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers (and their checkoff dollars) have made a $5,000 donation to the Mankato FFA chapter to assist with building a greenhouse.
The association's outreach efforts are designed to help local producers support and educate youth in their communities, while promoting homegrown commodities.
Loyola Catholic School
Loyola Catholic School delivered 31 care packages to Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System.
School supporters had the opportunity to purchase a gift for health care workers during Loyola's online auction. Each package contained self-care items and treats along with a hand-written note of appreciation from a student.
Benedictine College
St. Peter residents earned academic honors for spring semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Claire Thoemke was named to the President's list for achieving a 4.0 grade-point average and Shelby Connor, who earned a GPA between 3.5 to 3.95, was named to the dean's List.
Normandale
Normandale Community College in Bloomington has announced its spring semester dean's list.
The following area residents achieved the academic honor by earning grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher:
Edward Kowalke, of Courtland; Thomas Stonehouse, of Montgomery; and Summer Taha, of Waseca.
La Follette
Estelle Woloszyn, of Mankato, was one of the first 19 students to receive a Certificate in Public Policy from the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin–Madison this spring.
The La Follette School’s new program allows students to apply a public policy perspective to community and world events.
In May, Woloszyn received a bachelor’s degree in political science. The Certificate in Public Policy provided her with analytic, data, and communications skills for success in the workforce and as an engaged community member.
U of M-Twin Cities
The following area residents were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities.
To qualify for the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
Amboy — Georgia Pederson.
Blue Earth — Carson Anderson, Rachel Mensing, Alyssa Ripley, Delaney Zierke.
Cleveland — Margaret Ringler William Wencl.
Courtland —Luke Scheid.
Elysian — Koy Payne
Garden City — Brooke Pahl.
Good Thunder — Jack Prosser, Emma Severns, Jay Sohre.
Kasota — Alyssa Compton.
Lafayette — Alexis Hacker.
Lake Crystal — Aiden Begnaud.
Le Center — Cassandra Christian.
Le Sueur — Evan Eibs, Kasondra Wiederich.
Madelia — Allyson Missling, CaleyAnn Clobes.
Madison Lake — Chase Fingerson.
Mankato — Jameson Auger, Haley Birkholz, Mckenna Buisman, Christina Donley, Anna Freyberg, Ella Gavin, Cameron Grund, Ella Haefner, Noah Haefner, Jackson Keller, Brian Kennedy, Abigail Miller, Abigail Pleiss, Mackenzie Reynolds, Kiara Riehl, Sayontan Roy, Cole Theobald, Christopher Thielsen, Alex Volk, Hope Walz, Hannah Weng, Madelyn Wolf.
Montgomery — Cecelia Rynda.
New Richland — Madison Piepho.
New Ulm — Samantha Guldan, Jacob Hanson, Heidi Hoffman, Megan Hulke, Emma Maudal, Norensa Ness, Brendan O'Brien, Matthew Phifer, Connor Schaper, Rebecca Schwarz, Rodrigo Tojo Garcia.
Nicollet — Anna Holmin.
North Mankato — Alexander Backman, Mason Balster, Samuel Cesafsky, James Dahlvang, Grace Dehen, Whitny Fowlds, Derek Frentz, Lucas Guo, Jenna Helget, Aidan Hunt, Kevin Krahmer, Kamron Krueger, Maya Lach, Tory Lindblom, Wylie McMichael, Alanna Pohlman, Jordan Schmitt, Ian Spencer, Haley Warnke.
St. James — Kathryn Hedlund, Brianna Sanders.
St. Peter — Emily Annexstad, Leif Annexstad, Matthias Annexstad, Mathew Meixner, Marlen Ramirez, Jade Reicks, Nicholas Seitzer, Evan Skinner, Rafat Solaiman, Sophia Weelborg.
Sleepy Eye — Kelsie Domeier.
Springfield — Daniel Wait.
Waseca — Madelaine Helms, Ian Knoll, Sarah O'Brien, MaKenna Tramp.
Wells — Annamarie Andreasen, Annie Schroeder.
Winnebago — Madison Oelke.
UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean's list includes area residents. To be named to the list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Area students include are:
Good Thunder — Lexi Hansen, Gretchen Marble.
Le Center — Christina Huber, Grace Smith, Brittney Tiede, Samantha Traxler.
Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh.
Madelia — Alayna DeLaCruz.
Madison Lake — Libby Alders.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, Conner Harrison.
Mapleton — Mikayla Weyhrauch.
New Ulm — Brianna Fenske, Kelsi Miller, Sarah Preisinger.
North Mankato — Molly Hodapp, Allison Vander Plas.
St. Clair — Brittany Brooks.
St. James — Amber Carlson.
Sleepy Eye — Cassie Heinrichs.
Wells — Amy Groskreutz.
