Arbor Day contest
The city of Mankato recently announced the winners of its 2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest.
Student artists who won are:
First place — Julia Campeau, fifth grade.
Second place — Maya McMichael, fourth grade.
Third place — Jacey Frederick, fourth grade.
In recognition of Campeau's win, the city planted a tree in F.A. Buscher Park, 409 Ledlie Lane.
Students receiving honorable mention: Kenzie Wempen, first grade; Emily Odegard, third grade; Caliyah Rautenberg, fourth grade; and Madelyn Phillips, fifth grade.
Justin Lundborg, natural resources specialist with the city of Mankato, judged the contest. The contest was open to students in kindergarten through fifth grades. More than 165 entries were submitted.
Minnesota FFA
The following area students and teams earned honors in Minnesota FFA Career Development Events, held virtually the last week of April:
Four teams from Maple River High School placed in the top three: second in agricultural sales, second in fish and wildlife management, third in milk quality and products, and third in floriculture.
Other top area finishing teams were: Blue Earth Area High School, second in best informed greenhand; St. James High School, third in fish and wildlife management; Sleepy Eye High School, second in floriculture.
The following area students earned top placements in individual contests:
First place: Ava Johnson, Maple River, in milk quality and products; Kristen Hubbard, United South Central, in nursery and landscape; Sophia Portner, Sleepy Eye, first in dairy cattle evaluation.
Second place: Nadia Phillips, Mankato, in floriculture; Caldyn Huper, United South Central, in agricultural mechanics.
Third place: Cole Stencel, Maple River, in farm and agribusiness management.
Fourth place: Isaac Sowers, Maple River, in agricultural sales; Michael Proehl, Maple River, in fish and wildlife management; Konner Harpestad, United South Central, in dairy cattle evaluation; Lucas Vasquez, Waseca, in extemporaneous speaking.
St. Jude Hospital
Jaelyn Doss, 13, of North Mankato, and Payton Bruns, 12, of Madelia, recently donated $368 to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The girls made and sold masks and cocoa bombs to raise the funds.
Minnesota State Southeast
Abigail Botsford, of Mankato, was named to the fall 2020 president's list for Minnesota State College Southeast. The college has campuses in Red Wing and Winona.
Botsford achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher to achieve the academic honor.
St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University graduated 874 students during fall semester 2020.
Area graduates are:
Blue Earth — Bryan Karp, bachelor of arts, business economics, cum laude.
Eagle Lake — Amy Linde, master of business administration.
Easton — Stephen Rath, bachelor of science, computer science.
Le Sueur — Corey McIntire, master of science, public safety executive leadership.
Mankato — Tammy Bohlke, master of business administration; Lindsey Petersen, BS, biomedical sciences and medical laboratory science.
Sleepy Eye — Holly Helget, BS, social work.
Waseca — William Kuschel, MS, technology education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.