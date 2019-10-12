Concordia University
Officials at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin, have released the spring honors list for the 2018-2019 academic year.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade-point average.
Ruth Holten, of Nicollet, an undergraduate in the nursing program, was named to the list.
U of M-Twin Cities
Area residents were among students named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
The area students are:
Amboy — Georgia J Pederson.
Eagle Lake — Cassandra J. Johnson-Jennings.
Lafayette — Alexis M Hacker.
Lake Crystal — Aiden C Begnaud.
Le Center — Rosa M. Ruiz Mendez.
Le Sueur — Hannah Allen, Carlie N. Brandt, Kyle M. Tappe.
Madelia — Allyson E. Missling.
Madison Lake — Chantal K. Nack, Noah D. Robb.
Mankato — Claire E. Attarian, Jameson Auger, McKenna K. Buisman, Anna M. Freyberg, Mykenzie B. Henriksen, Taylor J. Lanz, Josie C. Marben, Abigail Pleiss, Sheldon Price, Zachary K. Riehl, Corey D. Schneider, Marissa R. Starkey, Eliza M. Stougaard, Christopher Thielsen.
Montgomery — Victoria K. Roberts.
New Richland — Erik E. Olson.
New Ulm — Thomas J. Bauer, Kate L. Denney, Samantha J. Guldan, Nathan L. Hauser, Catherine L. Jensen, Brendan O’Brien, Wyatt L. Oelberg, Jared M. Otterstatter, Matthew P. Rowley, Maya R. Sarkar, John M. Schwartz, Rebecca M. Schwarz, Michael Skillings, Emma I. Todd, Rodrigo F. Tojo Garcia, Elise G. Webb.
North Mankato — Jacqueline M. Carroll, Samuel M. Cesafsky, Dawson C. Cooper, James D. Dahlvang, Gretta Goertzen, Aidan W. Hunt, Kevin G. Krahmer, Kamron R. Krueger, Jared P. Lim, Shelby R. Lloyd, Deven J. Michels, Aaron J. Pietsch, Catherine A. Scott, Grace Thoen.
St. James — Brianna M Sanders.
St. Peter — Matthias R. Annexstad, Mathew L. Meixner, Rose M. Prins, Margaret A. Ringler, Nicholas M. Seitzer, Evan A. Skinner, Rafat H. Solaiman, Sophia G Weelborg.
Sleepy Eye — Victoria L. Anderson, Kelsie L. Domeier, Hailey G. Weymann.
Waseca — Megan J. Filzen, Ian D. Knoll, MaKenna M. Tramp.
Waterville — Maddison L. Leblanc, Abigail A. Nygren.
Winnebago — Erin R. Olson.
Bemidji State University
Local students earned president’s list honors from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the spring semester.
To be eligible for the list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn 4.0 grade-point averages for the semester. A total of 351 students earned president’s list honors from the university,
The local students are:
New Ulm — Alex Portner.
North Mankato — Stephanie Carlson.
An additional 681 students earned dean’s list honors for earning GPAs between 3.50 and 3.99.
Local students who earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the Spring 2019 semester.
Cleveland — Jackson Feddema.
Lake Crystal — Kamie Bode.
Montgomery — Jacquelynn Reinhardt, Paul Warner.
New Ulm — Ryley Hansen.
North Mankato — Samuel Heichel.
Waseca — Eric Maas.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences
The College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has awarded academic scholarships for 2019-2020.
Karli Olsen of Blue Earth is the recipient of an Ardis N. McAfee Scholarship Fund
Buena Vista University
Ella Wiebusch, of St. Peter, a student at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, participated in a two-week study of Ireland.
Wiebusch was part of a group that spent time in the village of Sneem photographing, interviewing and writing about its residents for the annual “Sneem Parish News” magazine.
