Buena Vista University
Elizabeth Marzinske, of Courtland, has earned a Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The award was given to nine Buena Vista University business students and nine science students for the 2022 academic year. Marzinske is an accounting and business double-major in the Harold Walter Siebens School of Business, is a third-year winner of the award.
The annual awards, which range up to $9,500, were created 11 years ago by two separate endowments.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Shannon Doyle, of North Mankato, was among the students who completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August.
Doyle graduated with honors and earned a bachelor of science in public health and community health education.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Scholarships valued at more than $1.2 million were awarded to 531 University of Wisconsin-Stout students in 2022 through the Stout University Foundation.
Margaret Wood, of Mankato, is the recipient of a Phil McGuirk Scholarship sponsored by Little Nell Hotel and a Daniel M. Schedler Memorial Scholarship.
Western Technical College
Local residents were named to summer term president’s list of high distinction at Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
To be included on the list, students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
The honorees include:
Rachel Ebert, of Mankato, and Sam Keckeisen, of New Ulm.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council
Grants totaling $44,000 recently were awarded by Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council to 22 artists from the area.
Recipients of $2,000 artist development grants include:
Blue Earth County
Mankato — Wade Davis, Craig Groe, Connor Hopkins, Rachael Jaeger, Tinner Johnson, Jim Muyres, Tracy Ross, Colin Scharf, Julia Snelson, James Sullivan.
Mapleton — Jason Willis.
Brown County
New Ulm — Angela Anderson, Andrea Lynn.
Faribault County
Easton — Yvonne Cory.
Nicollet County
North Mankato — Evan Ryan.
St. Peter — Juana Arias, Jerry Mollenhauer, Charles Putnam, Molly Stoltz.
Waseca County
Janesville — Virginia Bergerson, Robin Warburton.
